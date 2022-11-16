Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 Review: Gorgeous Superhero Action with a Golden Age Spin

Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 doesn't waste a second – kicking off with a classic superhero car chase and ending up in the middle of a compelling mystery without ever losing sight of its lead. Stargirl and Red Arrow are delightful throughout the issue; writer Geoff Johns also continues to explore and evolve Courtney's relationships with her family, while also serving up a premise rich with mystery, tension, and some vintage superhero magic. Much praise should also be given to artist Todd Nauck and colorist Matt Herms who deliver gorgeous work from beginning to end and make each and every panel pop with life and color. I didn't know what to expect from Stargirl: The Lost Children #1, but it didn't matter, because what I received was fantastic, and I eagerly await the rest of this miniseries.

Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 makes a grand impression, leading off with a trip through the past and establishing a key pillar in the mystery to come. This section is so beautifully vibrant and evocative of the time period, sweeping me away in the fun and thrill of it all. That's what makes the next developments so jarring but effectively so, and it sets the stage for a story that I'm genuinely excited to see develop, especially with that cliffhanger...

That said, this is still first and foremost a Stargirl comic, and that's what grounds the book's other larger-than-life moments. Sure you're curious about how the mystery of the sidekicks will play out, but you're just as invested in the life of two parents who happen to be the parents of a superhero and how they attempt to help her find a balance in life. That's in addition to Courtney's internal conflicts and her struggles with what should be a priority in her life – not even considering Red Arrow.

By the way, as a long-time Emiko fan, it's wonderful to see her in the mix here and see not only what she brings out of Courtney but also the effect Courtney has on Emiko. I'm sure that will play out more as the series continues, but Emiko is a scene-stealer through and through and it's lovely for the character to be getting some shine.

As mentioned previously, Nauck, Herms, and letterer Rob Leigh are at the top of their game here, creating a sense of energy and curiosity in every scene, even if the characters aren't even doing much of note. When the story does kick things into high gear, you can't help but find yourself carried along for the ride and wondering aloud a bevy of questions that will hopefully be answered as the series progresses.

Those new to the character will likely be fine jumping into the mix with issue #1, as it catches readers up to speed on who the character is, her perspective and history with superhero legacy, and what she holds most important. There will be some things mentioned that might miss you, but overall it's a solid comic book if you were hoping to see what this character is all about both as a superhero and a civilian.

The sidekick-focused storyline is what is most compelling at the moment, but this mystery is being viewed through a distinctly Stargirl lens, and the combination is delightful in more ways than one.

Published by DC Comics

On November 15, 2022

Written by Geoff Johns

Art by Todd Nauck

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Rob Leigh

Cover by Todd Nauck