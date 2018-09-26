‘Stranger Things’ Dazzles With Gorgeous Variant Covers

Stranger Things is coming to Dark Horse Comics with some amazing covers, and we’ve put all of them in one handy place.

The new covers put Will Byers and the Demogorgon in the spotlight, and as you can see, Dark Horse assembled a talented roster of artists to deliver them to stands. The first comes from artist Lucio Parillo and features a creepy and wild interpretation of the Demogorgon. This cover is exclusive to Sanctum Sanctorum Comics & Oddities and retails for $19.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next cover is by artist Clayton Crain and features a glimpse of both words as well as Byers and the Demogorgon. This cover is exclusive to Scorpion Comics and retails for $20.00. After that, we have a cover by artist Babs Tarr which features the entire cast. This cover is exclusive to tfaw.com and retails for $3.99.

Next is a cover by artist Francesco Mattina that features the Demogorgon sporting some Christmas lights. This cover is exclusive to Midtown Comics and retails for $10.00. After that is a cover by artist Lee Bermejo, which depicts an especially tense scene. This cover is exclusive to Surprise Comics and retails for $19.95.

Last, but certainly not least, is a cover by artist Ben Oliver, which will be exclusively available at both Forbidden Planet UK and Jetpack Comics & Games, and will retail for $9.99.

You can check out all the covers in the gallery.

Stranger Things is written by Jody Houser and drawn by Stefano Martino, inked by Keith Champagne, and colored by Lauren Affe. You can find the official description for Stranger Things #1 below.

“The nostalgia-igniting hit Netflix original series comes to comic shelves. Follow Will Byers into a dimension of decay and destruction where he must use his wits and resolve to dodge the pursuit of the Demogorgon and escape the Upside Down.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7566]

Written by award-winning comics veteran Jody Houser (Faith, Orphan Black, Mother Panic).

Based on Will’s unseen journey during season 1 of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things.”

You can also find the official description of issue #2 below.

“Stuck in the mysterious Upside Down, Will Byers is cold, scared and starving. He uses his last bullet to temporarily drive away the Demogorgon. Drawing on lessons learned from D&D, Will hunts for food and supplies to prepare for whatever lies ahead. After discovering he can affect the lights in his family home, brief excitement turns to terror when he realizes he isn’t the only one that wants to break through to the other side.”

Stranger Things #1 is in stores Sept. 26th, while Stranger Things #2 lands in stores Oct. 31st.