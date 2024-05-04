Demon Slayer Season 4 Announces Special One Hour Premiere With New Trailer

My Hero Academia might be getting the lion's share of attention at the moment thanks to its seventh season premiere, but the Demon Slayer Corps is hot on its heels. Set to release its first episode this month, Demon Slayer is set to focus on the "Hashira Training Arc" for its fourth season from Ufotable. To get fans hyped for the return of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their monster hunting allies, the shonen franchise has released a new trailer for the upcoming season.

The first episode of season four is set to be an hour-long special, taking viewers right into the events that immediately follow the Swordsmith Village Arc. In season three, there were quite a few developments for Tanjiro and Nezuko specifically, as the latter was able to discover that she could survive the sunlight thanks in part to never partaking in eating human flesh. While the Demon Slayers were able to defeat some of Muzan's top lieutenants in the locale that made the Demon Slayer Corps' swords, the top demon now has his sights set on Nezuko as he wants nothing more than to learn how to walk in the daylight. Needless to say, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke have some serious training ahead of them.

Demon Slayer's One Hour Premiere Trailer

As Demon Slayer fans know, the first episode of the fourth season was a part of the recent theatrical release, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training. While some die-hard fans might have made their way to the cinemas, there are plenty of those who have yet to see how the next season begins, making the premiere a major part of the summer season. While Tanjiro might not be taking on as many demons during his training, the Hashira are sure to push him to the brink in getting him prepared for what is to come.

Demon Slayer fans only have to wait one more week to see the fourth season premiere, as the Hashira Training Arc will begin on May 12th. With this season set to be twelve episodes, many anime viewers are left wondering if the following season might be the last for the Demon Slayer Corps as the anime is catching up on the manga's grand finale. Whether Demon Slayer ends on the small or silver screen, it's sure to end Tanjiro's story with a bang.

