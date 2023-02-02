Supergirl: World of Tomorrow and Booster Gold Collections Sell Out After Movie Announcement

James Gunn and Peter Safran came out swinging yesterday with the announcement of the first few projects on their DC Studios slate. It was officially revealed that a new Batman movie that will feature Bruce and Damien Wayne as Robin called The Brave and the Bold is in development as well as a Swamp Thing and Supergirl movie. The latter of which will be titled after the comic book it's based on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. One of the other projects announced was a live action Booster Gold series that the studio is already talking to an actor for. It seems that all of these announcements have given the comic book industry a boost as Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow book and the Booster Gold 80s hardcover collection has sold out on Amazon.

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

