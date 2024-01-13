Superman and Marilyn Moonlight Take On the Wild West in Superman #10 Preview (Exclusive)

Superman managed to save the city from The Chained, but in the process, he ended up in pretty rough shape. The Kryptonite poisoning is only one of his problems though, as he ended up being shot into the Wild West with Marilyn Moonlight, and now the duo has to figure out how to get back. While we have to wait just a little longer to read the full issue, we've got an exclusive preview of Superman #10 right here, giving fans a glimpse of Superman and Moonlight's adventures in the West, which includes an old-fashioned duel, a crime scene, and a tease of what else is in store. You can check out the full preview on the next slide.

As you can see in the preview, Bruno Redondo and Adriano Lucas are on art duties and are a brilliant fit for the old west locale. The artwork is gorgeous, and the same can be said of the main cover by Jamal Campbell and the variant covers from Lee Bermejo, Leirix, and Redondo. You can check out all of the covers on the next slide, and you can find the full solicit details below.

SUPERMAN #10

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO and BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

1:50 variant cover by MIRKO COLAK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

HOWDY, PARDNERS! Welcome to the Wild West of Metropolis, where the Man of Tomorrow meets the Man from Yesterday! Clark Kent is on a rootin'-tootin' rodeo adventure alongside the ghostly Marilyn Moonlight as they get to the bottom of why she haunts the night! Get your posse and join us for a hoedown like you've never seen before.

Superman #10 hits comic stores on January 16th, and Superman #9 is available in comic stores and on digital platforms now. You can also get started with the series by picking up the Superman Vol. 1: Supercorp trade paperback, which is in stores now.

Are you excited for Superman #10, and what have you thought of the series so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things DC and comics with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!