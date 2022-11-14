A Tale of Drinks and Bullets in Dark Horse Comics' Maskerade #3 Preview (Exclusive)

Even the most lone-wolf vigilantes need someone looking out for them from time to time, and it's no different for Maskerade. Luckily Felicia has the ever-so-talented Frisky in her corner ready to help at a moment's notice, which comes in handy when you've been shot after a whirlwind escape, and we've got an exclusive first-look preview of Felicia and Frisky's latest adventure in Maskerade #3 right here! As you can see starting on the next side, Felicia is in pretty rough shape, though she doesn't necessarily know that thanks to her helmet numbing the pain. When that helmet comes off though, well, let's just say she is immediately made aware, and she isn't happy about it.

Maskerade #3 is written by Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh, illustrated by John Sprengelmeyer, colored by Giulia Brusco, and features a main cover by Sprengelmeyer as well. You can find all three covers for the issue along with the new preview starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for the issue below.

"Every vicious vigilante needs a somewhat sane sidekick. When a mangled Maskerade retreats to her secret lair, the faithful Frisky patches up Felicia while reminiscing about the fateful flower that brought them both together."

Maskerade #3 hits comic stores on November 16th.