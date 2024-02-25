Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: IDW Celebrating 40th Anniversary With New Comics

To mark 40 years of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, IDW Publishing has revealed a slew of new TMNT comics that will be released to mark the occasion. In addition to fan-favorite writer Jason Aaron taking the reins on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, IDW will debut previously announced titles including TMNT: Sourcebook #1, TMNT: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution #1, and TMNT: The Untold Destiny of the Foot Clan #1. In addition, new comics have been confirmed by the publisher including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White and Green, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Usagi Yojimbo: Saturday Morning Adventures, TMNT: Mutant Nation, and TMNT: Nightwatcher. "You can't remain as popular and exciting for four decades without having variety, and if TMNT has proven anything since its debut in 1984, it's that the characters can adapt to all kinds of stories in comics, from the ultra serious to the hysterically funny, aimed at young, old, and everyone in between," IDW Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich said in a statement. "What we wanted to do over the course of this year was build out the line so that there is a Turtles book for everybody. If you're a fan of cool art and high concepts, you will like Black, White and Green, for instance. If you're a superhero fan, Nightwatcher might scratch a particular itch for you. And Mutant Nation is our celebration of the long history IDW has with TMNT, giving our regular readers all the characters they have come to love over those first 150 issues and maintaining the continuity as we enter a brand new phase of Turtles storytelling."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White and Green Leaping into comic shops on May 8 is a brand-new indie anthology series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White and Green. Featuring a radical lineup of acclaimed writers and artists on every new issue including Declan Shalvey, Paulina Ganucheau, Javier Rodriguez, and Jock, this series will unleash visually striking short stories using only black, white, and green. "Getting to work on the Turtles is an absolute dream come true," commented Shalvey. "I was a total Turtles nut as a kid (had the Turtle Van, the sewer playset, the works) and have always loved the characters. It's amazing to see the passion behind these characters, even through all the different iterations over the years. I've been hoping someone would invite me to do something with them for a long, long time. For it to happen on the Turtles' anniversary is a real treat... the cherry on the cake, or the pepperoni on the pizza, if you will."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Usagi Yojimbo: Saturday Morning Adventures On June 12, everyone's favorite honorable samurai and rabbit out of time will meet with the Heroes in a Half Shell again... but this time in a whole new dimension! TMNT veteran writer Erik Burnham and animated artist Jack Lawrence proudly present an oversized adventure inspired by the classic 1987 cartoon series: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Usagi Yojimbo: Saturday Morning Adventures.

TMNT: NIGHTWATCHER Violence and discrimination against mutants is running wild, and a new vigilante will rise up to combat it... but who is this fearsome fighter standing bravely against those who wish to harm mutants? From the inventive mind of writer Juni Ba and the brilliant artist Fero Pe comes TMNT: NIGHTWATCHER, a new ongoing series this August. "I find the world of TMNT extremely fun and fascinating, and I want to use the character of Nightwatcher as an anchor to explore that world in an action-packed adventure format that I hope people will love," writer Juni Ba said in a statement . "While it's a spin-off series, I do want it to stand on its own as something you like for itself, and not just because it's tied to TMNT. Expect some heartfelt stories, Saturday morning action cartoon vibes and cool vigilante badassery!"

TMNT: MUTANT NATION The IDW TMNT universe is full of compelling and exciting characters, and this September, the TMNT: MUTANT NATION ongoing series will bring that amazing array of characters into the spotlight! Tom Waltz, the co-writer of more than 100 issues of TMNT and THE LAST RONIN, will be joined by spectacular storyteller Sophie Campbell and more fan-favorite TMNT creatives to continue exploring the rich universe and its many mutants. "With TMNT: MUTANT NATION, we have the opportunity to further expand our long-running IDW TMNT universe alongside Jason Aaron's relaunch of the main ongoing TMNT series," remarked Waltz. "We've built a massively diverse and exciting ensemble cast of characters and settings over the years, and I'm ecstatic to remain a part of its continued evolution alongside fellow creators, telling more TMNT stories that we all hope will continue to entertain our amazingly enthusiastic and loyal readership... both old and new!