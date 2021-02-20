Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Shows Michelangelo's Journey Before Series

✖

This week finally saw the release of the highly anticipated second issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the new comic series reuniting Turtle creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird and bringing us a far-flung future similar in style to The Dark Knight Returns. The first issue of the series answered the big question ("Which of the four original Ninja Turtles was wearing the mask?"), revealing that none other than the light-hearted and jovial Michelangelo was the titular character. The latest issue of the series offered an extended look at how he got there.

Naturally we know that Mikey is haunted by the deaths of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and their master Splinter, carrying all their weapons with him in his quest for vengeance against the Foot clan. The issue has him recount his entire tale of becoming "The Last Ronin" to Casey Jones, not the one you're thinking of though, the daughter of Casey senior and April O'Neil. Mikey and Casey share a moment and she asks him about what happened, and he explains, showing off a series of flashback pages (done in the style of Eastman and Laird's original Mirage comics to boot!).

Mikey reveals "after all the bad stuff happened" (we assume the death of his brothers), that he started walking out of New York and eventually ended up in snow covered mountains. He found a spot where he expected he would simply die, but his mutant body wouldn't allow it. Voices began speaking to him about his destiny being incomplete. He spent years after that meditating, reading Splinter's book of xxx, before eventually being harassed by a random group of thugs. From there he realized his destiny, to learn every form of martial arts and to take on the place of a Ronin, the last of his clan and a master-less warrior, and kill the last Oroku (previously revealed to be the grandson of the original Shredder).

The issue ends almost immediately after this tale but it's a harrowing experience to learn about from Mikey. Years of being the only surviving Turtle and becoming even more of a weapon than he was before have clearly done a number on him.

Three issues remain in the new series, and you can find the full solicitation for the next below!

(Photo: IDW PUBLISHING)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #3

Unexpected allies from the past reveal a possible path to salvation! As the Foot Clan sweeps NYC for the rogue Ronin, a final desperate plan in the name of vengeance is made! Spanning decades, this issue’s action and intrigue will set up the astounding final issues!

AVAILABLE: May 2021

CREATORS: Kevin Eastman (Author, Artist, Cover Artist) Peter Laird (Author) Tom Waltz (Author) Ben Bishop (Artist, Cover Artist) Esau (Artist, Cover Artist) Isaac Escorza (Artist, Cover Artist)

PAGE COUNT: 48