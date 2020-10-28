Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reveals Identity of the Last Ronin

✖

Today is an exciting day for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans. The Last Ronin #1, the first collaboration between TMNT creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 25 years, hits stores. Announced almost a year ago in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #100, the new story occurs in a dark and gritty future where only one of the Turtles is still alive. IDW publishing and the creators have kept the identity of this last ronin a secret. The first issue of the series finally reveals which of the Turtles is the last one standing. SPOILERS for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Esau Escorza, and Isaac Escorza follow.

Almost the entirety of The Last Ronin's first issue focuses on the title character's attempt to infiltrate Manhattan Island. One on the island, he seeks to enter the Foot Clan's compound and attack their new leader, Shredder's grandson, Oroku Hiroto. Though we don't get any details of how it happens, the issue implies that Hiroto is responsible for the deaths of Splinter and the other Turtles and the Last Ronin's exile.

Things do not go as planned. The last ronin fails his mission and commits himself to commit seppuku. Before he bleeds out, a kid names Jones finds him in the sewer. The last ronin passes out. When he wakes up, he's in a bed, and April O'Neill is watching over him. And April has known the Turtles long enough to recognize The Last Ronin as Michelangelo.

That's where the issue ends, but you can assume Mikey and April have a lot to discuss. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 is on sale now.