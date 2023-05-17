The Avengers #1 Review: Marvel's Reboot of Earth's Mightiest Heroes Hits All the Right Notes

It's always exciting when a new volume of The Avengers is announced, because it typically brings a fresh creative team and a shake-up of the team's roster. Just as Jason Aaron finished his multi-year run on Avengers, Earth's Mightiest Heroes rolled into 2023 to celebrate their 60th anniversary. The Avengers #1 features writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa taking the reins, and their history together on titles like Black Cat has shaped them into a winning combination in this reviewer's eyes.

Avengers #1 uses the tried-and-true "assembling the team" tactics to get readers acquainted with who is on the team, and how their new leader, Captain Marvel, chose them. It does help if you're up to date on the recent events in Thor, Black Panther, Judgment Day, and the just-concluded Avengers, but it's nothing that takes away from the main story. If anything, it helps give that "It's All Connected" vibe. It's also good to see the Avengers pass along the chairman role – something that should continue whenever the creative team changes.

Captain Marvel as the focal point for the reader is a nice change of pace from Captain America and Iron Man. She makes her case for why she chooses each hero, and they all bring something different to the team. I especially enjoyed Sam Wilson for the choice of Captain America over Steve Rogers. Since Sam is no longer Falcon, he needs to be front-and-center in Avengers adventures. Also, Terminus is the right call for their first threat: it's big and strong enough that one hero can't take it on solo, and gives a reason for them to assemble to stop it.

I'm glad to see C.F. Villa and Federico Blee get to show off their artistic chops. From the quieter moments of Carol Danvers visiting each Avenger in their civilian identities, to chaotic and in-your-face action scenes fighting Terminus and his drones, each panel and their colors pop off the page. Also, it wouldn't be the Avengers without one crisis bleeding into another. Just as a hero seemingly sacrifices themselves to save the planet, it springboards to another potential scenario that's even more dire. You gotta love the stakes!

Seeing Vision and Scarlet Witch back on the main stage is a pretty big deal, especially considering how their profiles have only raised since the release of WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Scarlet Witch even has her own solo series, so those readers will definitely want to pick up Avengers as well. More synergy can only help the final product.

Everyone gets to shine in The Avengers #1, and its ending leads directly into bigger conflicts awaiting them, and the basis for the title's first year of stories, at least. If you are an Avengers fan, there's no reason not to pick this up and continue reading to see what new villains they will face, and which heroes leave their unforgettable mark on the series.

Published by Marvel Comics

On May 17, 2023

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by C.F. Villa

Colors by Federico Blee

Letters by VC's Cory Petit

Cover by Stuart Immonen