My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Confirms Major Redesign for Classic DC Villain

A classic villain is confirmed to be making their arrival in the second season of Adult Swim's take on the Man of Steel.

My Adventures With Superman recently released a new trailer for its upcoming second season, giving animation fans a look at the return of the Man of Steel. With the first season having a decidedly anime aesthetic, heroes and villains alike were given some new makeovers from their comic book counterparts. In a shocking twist, not only has the new trailer confirmed a classic villain's new look, but it also confirms a long-held theory when it came to the first season.

In the initial episodes of My Adventures With Superman, Clark Kent found himself taking on new iterations of classic villains. Superman's new rogues gallery consisted of antagonists including Deathstroke, Amanda Waller, Live Wire, Mr. Mxyzptlk, Parasite, Intergang, Silver Banshee, and more. One character that didn't have a flashy suit and a codename was "Alex", who was introduced as a part of Vicki Vale's visit to Metropolis. Rather than giving a shiny take on the Man of Tomorrow, Alex instead stated that Superman was a blight upon the city and that he didn't trust this alien that had come from the stars. While many theorized that this character was Lex Luthor, the theories have been confirmed with the new trailer.

Lex Luthor Rises

In the latest trailer, "Alex" introduces himself as Lex Luthor, confirming the fan theories. Unfortunately for Clark, it would appear that Lex's identity being confirmed is a scene of the antagonist introducing himself to Amanda Waller, which could spell big problems for the Last Son of Krypton. With the new trailer seemingly showing off the likes of Braniac, Supergirl, the Atomic Skull, and a Parademon, looks like Clark's dance card is going to be full in My Adventures With Superman Season 2.

The official description for My Adventures With Superman Season 2 was also released by Cartoon Network. Here's how Toonami breaks down the upcoming season focusing on the Man of Steel, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

What are your predictions for Adult Swim's take on the Man of Steel? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on Cartoon Network's newest take on one of DC's greatest heroes.