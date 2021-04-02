Marvel's Kurt Busiek Reveals New The Marvels Preview and Teases New Character Details (Exclusive)

Kurt Busiek is teaming up with Yildiray Cinar and is putting together an epic team of heroes across the Marvel Universe in their new series The Marvels, but they're also bringing some brand new characters along for the ride. The Marvels is described as the "biggest, wildest, and most sprawling series ever to hit the Marvel Universe", and will feature a bevy of fan favorites like Captain America, Human Torch, Storm, Black Cat, and Spider-Man teaming up with brand new characters like Lady Lotus, Warbird, and more. We've got an exclusive preview of the anticipated new series as well as an up-close look at the character designs for Marvel's newest heroes, but the best part is ComicBook.com also had the chance to talk to Busiek all about the new series, and you can check out the preview starting on the next slide.

When you're dealing with a series that can pull stories and characters from over 80 years of continuity, it would seem to be a challenge just because of the sheer size of the toybox, but it can also be quite freeing creatively, and Busiek leans towards the latter.

"It could feel a little daunting, I guess, but I don’t think that’s going to be a problem," Busiek said. "I have more ideas at any one time than I have time to write them, so it’s mainly a process of picking a story idea that I want to tell, or a character I’d like to revisit, or introduce, and then just building from there, secure that if the story would be helped by having part of it involve the Fantastic Four during the John Byrne run or the Guardians of the Galaxy, tomorrow, I can do that. If I’ve always wanted to bring back Ixar and the Ultroids, from the 1960s Avengers (and I always have, just ask Tom!), I can do it in whatever way works."

"As long as all the various characters and threads and situations I use are all part of a story that benefits from them being there — and is exciting and engaging, of course — I can go wherever things lead," Busiek said. "So that feels very freeing to me. But if it ever gets challenging, I can call up Tom Brevoort or Alex Ross and bounce ideas off them until they hang up on me, or I know where I’m going with something. It certainly hasn’t been a problem so far, because the roots of the first arc we’re telling go back over 20 years for me. Back then, I was writing Iron Man, Roger Stern was writing the late, lamented Marvel Universe, and Mark Waid was writing Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty. Each of those books took place in a different time period, and I had an idea for a crossover that’d explore a previously-unknown event: The Sin-Cong War."

"The idea was that Roger could show how it started, before the Marvel Age had begun, and Mark could show it at its height, and I’d get to explore the modern-day aftermath," Busiek said "And maybe we’d bring in one of the Spider-Man books, or Wolverine, and make a big thing of it. A military epic with a new perspective and a superhero mystery underneath the whole thing."

That never happened, unfortunately, but The Marvels provided an opportunity to revisit the idea.

"But things happen, and that particular thing didn’t. But I always liked the general idea of it, so when we started talking about THE MARVELS, I suggested that we pick up that idea and rework it into a big sprawling Tom Clancy-esque adventure, with surprises and humanity and a new perspective on Marvel history," Busiek said. "And along the way of telling this story, ideas have sprung up that both make it bigger and better and weirder than what we might have done way back when, but that also lead us into new stories, new places…new characters, even. So I can kick those off and pursue them more when we’re through the first arc, and I’m sure they’ll lead to new ideas themselves, so I may never run out of 'what happens nexts' for this book. Like you say, it’s all a massive toy box, and you take one toy out, you’ll spot three more you want to play with. And you wind up going places you’d never have guessed. I think it’ll all be an amazing (and unexpected) ride."

Here is the official description for The Marvels #1.

"Kurt Busiek (MARVELS, Astro City) is back, with the biggest, wildest, most sprawling series ever to hit the Marvel Universe, telling stories that span the decades and range from cosmic adventure to intense human drama, from the street-level to the cosmic, starring literally anyone from Marvel's very first heroes to the superstars of tomorrow. This first issue includes an invasion from orbit, a picnic in Prospect Park, super hero sightseeing in Manhattan, the All-Winners Squad in 1947, Reed Richards during his time in military intelligence, cosmic beings beyond space and time- and that's only for starters. Featuring Captain America, Spider-Man, the Punisher, the Human Torch, Storm, the Black Cat, the Golden Age Vision, Aero, Iron Man and Thor, and introducing two brand-new characters, all beautifully drawn by Yildiray Cinar (X-MEN, Legion of Super-Heroes, IRON MAN) in the opening act of a thriller that'll take us across the Marvel Universe...and beyond. Plus: Who (or what) is KSHOOM? It all starts here. And it goes...everywhere."

The Marvel's hits comic stores on April 28th.

