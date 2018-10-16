‘The Weatherman’ #6 Gets Gorgeous New Jerome Opena Cover

Nathan Bright is front and center on Jerome Opena’s gorgeous and unsettling cover to The Weatherman #6, but as you can see that’s the last place you really want to be.

We’ve got your exclusive look at a new variant cover to The Weatherman #6, drawn by the talented Jerome Opena. The cover features Nathan Bright all by his lonesome under the gorgeous starry sky, with only the skeletons of all those who died in the catastrophic event he caused…or more accurately his former identity caused.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the gorgeous cover below.

That dual identity of Bright has been one of the book’s most intriguing elements, and that was always the plan according to LeHeup.

“Oh absolutely. That framing is no accident,” LeHeup told ComicBook.com’s Chase Magnett. “We want you as a reader to occupy two mind spaces at once when considering Nathan Bright’s case. On the one hand you know the hate that people (and even yourself) have for terrorists and terrorism. You (and only you) know what you would do if left alone for five minutes with someone you know committed an act of terrorism. You know what it’s like to want to see people like that pay for what they did. The need for justice not just for your own gratification, but society’s as well. At the same time, we can sympathize with a human being who’s hunted, tormented, even tortured for a crime he didn’t commit.”

The Weatherman #6 is written by Jody LeHeup and is drawn by Nathan Fox with variant covers by Marcos Martin and Jerome Opena, and you can check out the official description below.

“Agent Cross finds herself in a battle to the death to save the life of a man who may be responsible for the murder of billions. But if Nathan Bright dies, so does what’s left of humanity… Don’t miss the shocking conclusion of the first chapter of JODY LEHEUP and NATHAN FOX’s riveting sci-fi thriller THE WEATHERMAN. THE WEATHERMAN will return in May 2019!”

If you’re not familiar with The Weatherman, you can find the official description for Image’s series below.

“Nathan Bright had it all: an awesome girlfriend, a kickass dog, and a job as the number one weatherman on terraformed Mars. But when he’s accused of carrying out the worst terrorist attack in human history-an event that wiped out nearly the entire population of Earth-Nathan becomes the most wanted man alive and a target of a manhunt that spans the galaxy. But is Nathan truly responsible for such a horrific crime? And why can’t he remember? Writer JODY LEHEUP (SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER!), artist NATHAN FOX (DMZ, HAUNT, Dark Reign: Zodiac), and colorist DAVE STEWART (Hellboy, RUMBLE) present a full-throttle, widescreen science fiction epic about the damage we do in the name of justice and what it truly means to be redeemed…You don’t want to miss THE WEATHERMAN!”

The Weatherman #6 hits comic stores on November 14th.