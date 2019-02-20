‘The Weatherman’ Vol. 2 Heading Your Way Later This Year

Fans of Image Comics’ The Weatherman got a heck of a finale where we last left off, but now you can look forward to even more adventures in this universe with The Weatherman Vol. 2, and we’ve got your first look.

Nathan Bright’s world is set to get even more complicated in The Weatherman Vol. 2, which launches this June with The Weatherman Vol. 2 #1. The new six-issue series will once again be written by Jody LeHeup and drawn by Nathan Fox, as well as colored by Moreno Dinisio, and will feature covers by Fox and Andrew Robinson, and you can check out Fox and Robinson’s covers for the issue below.

For those who aren’t familiar with The Weatherman, the story tells the tale of a Weatherman Nathan Bright, who ends up learning he is actually the person responsible for an attack that killed 18 billion people. Agent Cross’ mission was to bring him in and learn about who he worked for before getting his new identity so that another attack can be prevented, but since then the two have formed an unusual friendship. If the first volume surprised you, LeHeup warns you haven’t begun to see how crazy things get in Vol. 2.

“This June we’re hitting the nitro and blasting our way back onto your pull lists with THE WEATHERMAN Vol. 2! We couldn’t be more excited to share what we have in store for Nathan Bright, Agent Cross, and the rest of the Disco Queen crew. If you thought Volume 1 was wild, you haven’t seen ANYTHING yet.”

As we learned in the previous series, Earth was the site of that initial attack, and many have abandoned it. Thanks to the tease in Vol. 1, Nathan and Amanda will be reuniting with their former planet, and it seems the Earth might not be as abandoned as they initially thought.

You can check out the full first series in single issues right now, but there will also be a collected edition hitting on February 27th. In the meantime, you can find out more about what’s to come for The Weatherman in the full description below.

THE WEATHERMAN Vol. 2 #1

STORY: JODY LEHEUP

ART & COVER: NATHAN FOX

COVER B: ANDREW ROBINSON

JUNE / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

“Mars’ wise-cracking, hard partying local weatherman Nathan Bright has no memory of his alleged role in the terrorist attack that killed 18 billion people. But that isn’t stopping him from trying to atone for the actions of his past self. Hunted by literally everyone in the galaxy, Nathan’s quest takes him to the scene of the crime–Earth–where he continues his search for redemption and the key to saving humanity from another extinction-level attack. He’s about to discover that some truths are better left unknown, and Earth’s not lifeless at all…it’s MONSTROUS!

This summer writer JODY LEHEUP (SHIRTLESS BEAR­-FIGHTER!), artist NATHAN FOX (HAUNT, DMZ), and colorist MORENO DINISIO (BLACK SCIENCE) return with the hotly anticipated second chapter of their jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed sci-fi sensation… Don’t miss THE WEATHERMAN Vol. 2!”

The Weatherman Vol. 2 #1 hits comic stores this June.