Titan Comics Announces New Fantasy Series Forgotten Runes: Wizard's Cult

Titan Comics has announced the new comic book series Forgotten Runes, Wizard's Cult, a new story set within "The Runiverse." The online Forgotten Runes component, described as "a vast, massively multiplayer, free-to-play, pixel art MMORPG," has over 2 + million social impressions per month and generated over $100 million in revenue across all digital collections since its launch in 2021. This new comic series will be Joe Rechtman with art by Reilly Brown and arrives in shops on November 22. It's also just the latest expansion of the property, with an animated series currently in development as well from John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad.

Set in the Universe of Forgotten Runes , the 10 part comic series is described as follows by Titan: "What begins as a seemingly unconnected series of fantastic tal es about disparate wizards – Archmagus Crowley of Atlantis, who has been hired to steal a treasure chest from a ship in the middle of the ocean; Mystic Willow of the Brambles who's dealing with her own drama, as the humans in a nearby village wrongfully ac cuse her of abducting children; Alchemist Danny of the Fey's apprentice begins to suspect her master has been kidnapped and replaced with an imposter – gradually merges into a much larger, and more dramatic tale. Who is Chronomancer George of Dreams, the m ysterious narrator guiding us through each amazing story? Are they visions of the past, premonitions of the future, or something far more sinister that threatens the very fabric of the Runiverse itself?"

You can check out the first variant covers and some preview pages for Forgotten Runes: Wizard's Cult #1 below, and look for it to debut this November.

Forgotten Runes: Wizard's Cult #1 cover A by Reilly Brown

(Photo: Titan Comics)

Forgotten Runes: Wizard's Cult #1 cover B by Reilly Brown

(Photo: Titan Comics)

Forgotten Runes: Wizard's Cult #1 cover C by Ivan Tao

(Photo: Titan Comics)

Forgotten Runes: Wizard's Cult #1 interior art by Reilly Brow

(Photo: Titan Comics)

(Photo: Titan Comics)



