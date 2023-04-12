Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Blue Beetle, Ahsoka, and Spider-Boy

What a great week for comic book fans! The debut of the Ahsoka and Blue Beetle trailer has caused a huge influx of interest in the DC and Star Wars universes. Notably, Blue Beetle takes over nearly half of this week's entries in the top ten! Star Wars is no slouch, though, as the announcement of three new movies and the trailer appearance of a long-awaited villain sent a couple of books into the spotlight. The latest member of the Spider-verse has debuted, and Spider-Boy has taken over the market in a huge way! His debut has also brought attention to another spider character from the Amalgam universe. It's STAR WARS vs. SPIDER-BOY vs. BLUE BETTLE this week! Check out the characters stirring up the market in this week's top ten report!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS ADAPTATION #1 | MARVEL | 2016 | Lucasfilm blew the minds of the Star Wars fandom when they announced not one, not two… but THREE upcoming films! One is set to tell the tale of the first Jedi, and the second is meant to close out the stories that started with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and another unnamed Disney+ series. What does this have to do with The Force Awakens? For the biggest surprise of the announcement, Daisy Ridley is set to return to her role as Rey, in a movie that explores her journey in rebuilding a new Jedi Order, 15 years after the end of The Rise of Skywalker. Including Rey, there are a total of six first appearances in this issue, all stemming from The Force Awakens movie. While this may not be the most valuable issue in all of Star Wars, it is still a fantastic collector's item that will one day have its place in Star Wars history. We tracked it at a high sale of $159 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $18.

#9: STAR WARS: HEIR TO THE EMPIRE #1 | DARK HORSE |1995 | The debut of the Ahsoka trailer caught many by surprise. There were many phenomenal moments in the trailers for Ahsoka fans following her since her debut in The Clone Wars. However, the most exciting was the glimpse of the imposing villain, Thrawn. The diabolically brilliant villain has garnered a large fan following. Thrawn is arguably one of the most recognizable and popular villains of the Star Wars legends mythos. While he may have been stuck in non-canon limbo for some time, Thrawn returned to canon in the Star Wars Rebels series and has remained as popular as ever. We excitedly wait to see his portrayal in a live-action show! We tracked it at a high sale of $1,425 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $168.

#8: ACTION COMICS #1051 – DAN MORA – REGULAR | DC | 2023 | According to DC, this book signifies the start of a fresh phase for Action Comics. This strengthens the Superman family dynamic and entails many new characters, costumes, settings, and other elements that are too numerous to enumerate. It is a narrative turning point, akin to what DC has done several times in the past. Fans have flocked to get their hands on this book, hoping the value will hold/increase! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $23.

#7: INFINITE CRISIS #5 – GEORGE PEREZ | DC | 2006 | For fans of Blue Beetle, there were many concerns about the future of the young hero. Specifically, would the Blue Beetle film survive the first chapter of James Gunn's and Peter Safranon's plans? Would his movie even matter to the DCU moving forward? Luckily, fans had their fears settled when DC released the trailer for the much-anticipated film. It was a huge hit, and fans are clamoring for more! Additionally, James Gunn has confirmed that the Blue Beetle was not part of the former DCEU and could "...totally be a part of the DCU". This information and hype make Blue Beetle a spec book with longevity. We tracked it at a high sale of $104 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $21.

#6: INFINITE CRISIS #3 – JIM LEE – REGULAR | DC | 2005 | Blue Beetle makes his first appearance two issues later in issue #5. However, this issue does introduce us to his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Jaime appears for three panels after Superman saves citizens from a collapsing building. "Hey, check it out," Jaime says as he reaches for a blue object. "It's some kind of bug." And those were the totality of his lines. And that was enough to make this a top market seller! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $21.

#5: SPIDER-BOY #1 | MARVEL | 1996 | A new version of Spider-Boy has been swinging off the shelves. Careful watchers of the Spider-verse know that this is not the first time we have seen a Spider-Boy hit the stands. In 1996, a Spider-Boy debuted due to the collaboration of Marvel and DC. This Spider-Boy was from the Amalgam universe and is a merge of DC's Superboy and Marvel's Spider-Man (Ben Reilly). His surprise entry on the list made us wonder if unknowing fans accidentally picked this book up when searching for "Spider-Boy," yet the sheer volume of sales tells a different story. While the amalgam universe has been long forgotten, could this new Spider-Boy be the key to bringing back fire to this lost universe? Probably not, but the title of Spider-Boy is helping this get a spotlight! We tracked it at a high sale of $153 for a CGC 9.8 copy and an FN FMV of $3.

#4: INFINITE CRISIS #5 – JIM LEE – REGULAR | DC | 2006 | While the George Perez cover of this issue has picked up decent heat, this variant has been on fire! Of course, collectors are seeking out Blue Beetle's first appearance (and cover appearance)! The trailer generated a ton of interest in Blue Beetle, and collectors are grabbing this modern-day key! We tracked it at a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $68.

#3: THE BLUE BEETLE #1 | DC | 2006 | Anything Jaime Reyes has been flying off the shelves! If collectors could not nab the Blue Beetle's first appearance, the next best option is the first issue of his own series. Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner come together to bring Blue Beetle to life in this issue, where he goes toe-to-toe with Guy Gardner. The series spanned a total of 36 pulse-pounding issues. We tracked it at a high sale of $220 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $22.

#2: SPIDER-MAN #7 – MARK BAGLEY – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | Anytime a member of the Spider-Verse debuts, the issues sell out and double/triple in price in the aftermarket. That could be the true power of the Web of Life. While social media and influencers have been blamed for the sudden price rise in this spec book, there is merit to the claims. Dan Slott has stated that Spider-Boy is a character from the mainstream universe that has direct ties to Spider-Man's past and backstory. Additionally, he is set to support a "story that is all his own ."This type of information, directly from the creator, has added tons of fuel to the hype. An interesting note to make on this book, Dan Slott stated that this is not a new character, and instead, it is a character that has always been around in many of the stories in Spider-Man history. What obscure, currently unknown, Spider-Man key will be brought to the spotlight when the true identity of Spider-Boy is revealed? In the meantime, we tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $28.

#1: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | Spider-Boy is the new hot spider character to debut! It's also the only one that has Spider-Boy's first cover appearance! Thanks to Dan Slott's early hints about this issue's future heat, plenty of FOC reminders, and new-release call-outs, many fans were able to get their hands on this secret spoiler variant for cover price. Those who ignored all those early heads-ups had to struggle with FOMO and turn to online sales. Being a first appearance and first cover appearance book, it is clear to see why this recent key is the top seller of the week! We tracked it at a high sale of $186 for a CGC 9.8 (pre-sale) copy and a raw NM FMV of $46.

