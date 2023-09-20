Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Heart Attack, X-Men, and Venom

We got some books that just won't quit! Familiar faces pack this list with numerous drivers (new and old). Void Rivals makes a reappearance, but Cover A this time. Dazzler is still dazzling (especially when she walks into a room; the whole place shimmers), and Wolverine's new fiery hairline makes waves in the comic community. A development update for the Magic Order has shot it high on this list while mainstays like Spidey and Venom show their faces. Of course, our boy Spawn will not be denied, but our number 1 spot belongs to a new title with a development deal. Check it out on this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: X-MEN #130 – NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | 1980 | This book has been popping off since it was rumored Taylor Swift may appear in DEADPOOL 3 as Dazzler. Since the rumor debuted, we've gotten neither a denial nor confirmation, which has led to stagnation. Still, this is a solid book for other reasons, as it's the 2nd appearance of Kitty Pryde, Emma Frost, and the first appearance of Sebastian Shaw. The community is currently focused on the Dazzler aspect, but it's treading water until we get more information. This week, we tracked it at a high sale of $469 for a CGC 9.6 and a current raw FN FMV of $98 as copies flood and stay on the market.

#9: IMMORTAL X-MEN #15 – JOSHUA SWAY SWABY (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | The community loves a great Emma Frost cover, like this 1:25 from Joshua Sway. It's doing something right, as we tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $53.

#8: DAZZLER #1 | MARVEL | 1981 | Since the rumor that Taylor Swift may appear as Dazzler in Deadpool 3, this book has overshadowed any others associated with the upcoming Deadpool flick. It went from a pass at many a con to cleared out from back issue bins. It's wild to see, especially since we have gotten ZERO confirmation it will happen. Taylor Swift is out here setting records, which has thoroughly rubbed off on this book. Despite her star power, this book is also seeing a downturn as fans turn their attention elsewhere. We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw VF FMV of $11.

#7: VOID RIVALS #1 – LORENZO DE FELICI – REGULAR | IMAGE | 2023 | Void Rivals has appeared on this list in some form or another over 15 times since it was released. None of them was this awesome Cover A cover from Lorenzo De Felici. Often, we see exclusive variants or high-ratio books dominating Cover A, and the same was true for this book. Now, the roles have reversed as fans seek out this introduction to the shared universe Robert Kirkman is building. With the new Transformers run debuting next month under the Skybound banner, collectors have been eager to pick up copies of this book on the aftermarket for CHEAP. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $4.

#6: THE MAGIC ORDER #1 | IMAGE | 2018 | Some may remember this book from 2021 when Netflix announced an adaptation was in development. Then, things went silent, and sales for this book did as well. The momentum just died despite a killer hook of five families of magicians protecting the world and the Mark Millar name attached. But no longer, as Netflix let the world know that shooting for the series would begin in mid-November (pending the strike). Queue the run on this book, as it is firmly under the spotlight again. Keep in mind that there is a LONG period from shooting to the finished product, so we're likely not seeing the last of this book. We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11.

#5: WOLVERINE #36 – RYAN STEGMAN – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | Just imagine being in a creative meeting behind this book. You're bouncing ideas off one another, and someone has a lightbulb go off. "What if we combine Wolverine and the Spirit of Vengeance?" BOOM, you have this book, the first appearance of Hellverine (quite the mouthful) and arguably one of the most powerful entities in all of comics. Wolverine already had a hell of a stink eye. Add the penance stare to that, and hot damn, you have a hot book! Fans have been snagging this book from the LCS since it dropped and now have turned to the aftermarket after those shelves have been cleared. We tracked it at a high sale of $24 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $12.

#4: VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1 | MARVEL | 1993 | This book always moves well on the aftermarket. It's the first Venom-centric solo story, has an awesome cover, and can be quite challenging to acquire in high-grade thanks to the flaw-highlighting shiny cover. Still, it's never been a pricey book. Yet, the most recent mega sale of $3,600 for a CGC 9.9 has helped put this book back on the list. Currently, 9.8s trend at $128, with a raw NM FMV of $18.

#3: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Those who didn't catch ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE in theatres are catching up as it reaches streaming platforms and a wider DVD/Blu-Ray release. That's getting more eyes on arguably the star of the show, Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099. The first appearance debates raging within the community for the past few years are now setting their sights on this book. It's been commonly accepted that Amazing Spider-Man #365 is the first appearance of Spider-Man 2099, but there is a debate brewing that #365 is just a preview and that this book is his first appearance. That's led numerous collectors to pick up this cheap and plentiful key instead of potentially being left behind. We tracked it at a high sale of $151 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $20.

#2: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992 | Spawn #1 is one of the most popular books of all time, routinely appearing on these lists and our year-end best-seller reports. He saw a resurgence when the Toddfather announced at SDCC that Spawn would be getting a new series. He also confirmed that the new Spawn movie is still in the works. That was until Jaimie Foxx suffered an unspecified illness, casting doubt on the project. Spawn needed a slight shot in the arm and received that in spades when it was leaked that a slew of new skins was coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Of course, one of those skins was Spawn, shooting this book to the top of the charts last week and maintaining that momentum this week! We tracked it at a high sale of $170 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $29.

#1: HEART ATTACK #1 | IMAGE | 2019 | This book has an interesting premise. In a post-pandemic world, Americans have been saved from the disease, but that has led to a rise in folks with powers, and the government has NO idea how to handle them. It hits a bit close to home, as the world dealt with this issue firsthand, albeit with no powers to speak of. That might be why this book faded into obscurity until it was announced this series would be getting the live-action treatment! Fuji TV is set to develop a live-action series, with filming to begin in Tokyo at the end of this year. That has immediately brought this book into the spotlight, with community members scouring the aftermarket and back-issue bins for copies. It's still a cheap book and out there for those on the hunt! We tracked it at a high sale of $104 for a pre-sale 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $8.

