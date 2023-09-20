Daredevil: Gang War Sees Elektra Joining Forces With Spider-Man (Exclusive)

A gang war is about to erupt in the Marvel Universe, and Elektra Natchios, the current Daredevil of Hell's Kitchen, is joining Spider-Man's side of the conflict. Daredevil: Gang War is a four-issue miniseries from writer Erica Shultz (Daredevil Annual) and artist Sergio Dávila (Venom Annual). In Daredevil: Gang War, which begins in December, Spider-Man recruits Daredevil to help contain the underworld conflict spreading throughout New York City. That pits Elektra against the Heat, a new gang with their sites set on Hell's Kitchen. Can Daredevil keep the peace and stop the Heat from turning Hell's kitchen into ruins? Here's the official synopsis for Daredevil: Gang War #1, provided by Marvel Comics:

"ELEKTRA NATCHIOS, former assassin turned DAREDEVIL, has been recruited by the Amazing Spider-Man to stop New York City from tearing itself apart as every mobster and super villain in town go to war! And Elektra is the only thing standing in the way of Hell's Kitchen's annihilation at the hands of a dangerous new gang – the HEAT – whose violent schemes from the pages of DAREDEVIL unfold!"

(Photo: Sergio Dávila, Marvel Comics)

Schultz says, "While this isn't my first work on Daredevil, this IS my first work on Elektra as the Woman without Fear. I have to say, she's a badass! Her past mixed with her present and promises to Matthew make things so complicated. Complicated characters are always fun to write. And seeing as all of New York is burning, it's even harder to hold the lethal force back. But Elektra is nothing if not a woman of her word…"

What is Marvel's "Gang War"?

"Gang War" is the next major Marvel Comics crossover event. Spinning out of the current story in Amazing Spider-Man, where the balance of power in the underworld has been upset by events that have put Tombstone out of commission, various villains get caught up in a violent power struggle, including Hobgoblin, Mr. Negative, the Owl, Shotgun, Diamondback, A.I.M., Hydra, and others. Spider-Man reaches out to other heroic allies such as Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman. However, not everyone's assistance is guaranteed: Will Jackpot get involved? Is Shang-Chi, as a member of the new Thunderbolts team, to be trusted? And will Mayor Luke Cage's anti-vigilante laws curb the heroes' effectiveness?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"Gang War" kicks off in Gang War: First Strike, releasing in November, and continues through various series and miniseries in December and beyond. Daredevil: Gang War #1 goes on sale on December 13th.