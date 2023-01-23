The X-Men Event Sins of Sinister Begins in Marvel Preview

Mister Sinister stands tall in the preview of the upcoming X-Men event Sins of Sinister. Similar to previous X-Men events like Age of Apocalypse, Sins of Sinister will take over Marvel's X-Men line for a few months, as new titles like Immoral X-Men, Storm & The Brotherhood, and Nightcrawlers take the spotlight. The new X-Men architect Kieron Gillen is writing Sins of Sinister and Immoral X-Men, and will be joined by Al Ewing on Storm & The Brotherhood and Si Spurrier on Nightcrawlers. Sins of Sinister will travel between three different timelines, jumping 10 years, 100 years, and 1000 years into Sinister's new future. A preview of the first issue gives readers a familiar look at the first 10 years.

Marvel released a preview of Sins of Sinister #1 by Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, Bryan Valenza, and more. It borrows the opening pages of House of X #1 with Charles Xavier standing in the area of Krakoa where resurrections take place. However, instead of watching Professor X, we witness Mister Sinister standing around recently-resurrected Cyclops clones as he states, "To me, my me's."

Next, we go back in time to Immortal X-Men #10 as Charles Xavier and the Quiet Council watch on as Mister Sinister is banished to the Pit. Of course, readers are aware that all isn't as it seems, since the big revelation on the last page of Immortal X-Men #10 that Professor X is the fourth Sinister clone, revealing a red diamond on his forehead underneath Cerebro.

ComicBook.com spoke to Kieron Gillen ahead of Sins of Sinister to learn more about the event. "The short of Sins of Sinister is it's a very different take on an X-Men classic, the alternate timeline, except this is not an alternate timeline," Gillen said. "Due to the nature of the Moira engine, it's the future of the Marvel universe. It's just the future that may get blown up because that's what the Moira engine does. And it's also my gleeful homage to -- not mine, actually, it's me and Al [Ewing] and Si [Spurrier]. I actually forget which of us had the idea to basically riff on Powers of X. It's told across a thousand years of history in three time zones: 10, 100, and 1,000 years in the future."

He continued, "The core idea, which I think Jon said to Jordan [White], was let's just do one of those timelines. Instead of doing a short time reset, let's go for a long one. Let's follow what happens at the end of Immortal 10 into a hell dimension. I joke that it makes Age of Apocalypse look like the Swimsuit Special and I'm not saying in terms of quality or anything. What I'm actually saying is, by the end of the thousand-year bit, it's so apocalyptically grim that it's gone straight into apocalyptically-grimly comic. It's really horrific, some of the worst stuff that three pretty horrible people can imagine, but it's got this enormous operatic grandeur to it. It's a lot. The idea came from 'let's do a timeline' and we did."

The preview of Sins of Sinister #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 25th.