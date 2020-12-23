Zoe Saldana and Rosario Dawson Voice La Bourinquena in Animated Georgia Runoff PSAs

✖

The Mandalorian and Josie and the Pussycats star Rosario Dawson has been voicing La Borinqueña, the afro-Latinx superhero created by Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, in a number of animated shorts aimed at getting out the vote throughout 2020. With the Georgia runoff election set to determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, she's picking up a little help from Guardians of the Galaxy and The Losers star Zoe Saldana. In a trio of new animated spots designed to encourage Georgians to vote early in the Senate runoff elections taking place on January 5, 2021, Dawson voices the superhero in English, while Saldana takes point on the Spanish-language PSAs.

Voto Latino, a nonrofit co-founded by Dawson, and Fair Fight Action, founded by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, have partnered with La Borinqueña to emphasize the importance of the runoff elections, and encourage Americans of Latin descent, and communities of color, to exercise their right to vote.

"We have one month to educate, engage and empower Georgians of color to vote in these Senate runoffs," said María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino. "Along with Fair Fight, and with help from La Borinqueña, Voto Latino is mobilizing a statewide get-out-the-vote campaign to ensure that Latinxs and other voters of color have the resources and information they’ll need to make informed decisions at the polls. La Borinqueña is a role model for Latinx people everywhere and will lead our community to a critical mass of engagement in January."

You can see the first episode below.

"Latino voters were critical to the multi-racial, multi-ethnic and multi-generational coalition that made history by flipping Georgia in November," said Fair Fight Founder, Stacey Abrams. "With an opportunity to flip two Senate seats on January 5, we are pleased to be joining forces once again with Voto Latino and excited to welcome La Borinqueña to the team. The issues that are vital to the survival of our communities are on the ballot in January, and we look forward to a new generation of Georgians making their voices heard at the polls on January 5."

"I created La Borinqueña to not only be a superhero featured in her own independently published graphic novel series but to be a symbol for social justice in the real world via our philanthropy and activism," said Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, creator of La Borinqueña. "Therefore, it is an honor for us to have our Afro-Latinx character take a stand for voting rights and exclaim ¡Georgia con ganas! in these runoff elections."

Voto Latino registered more than 35,000 voters in Georgia for the 2020 election cycle, and more between the general election and the December 7 deadline for the runoffs.

The PSAs will be distributed across social media to potential voters, highlighting the importance of the two runoff elections and the importance of voting early, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.