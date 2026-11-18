Earlier this year, one of the best fantasy comics in recent memory, A Mischief of Magpies, made its debut. From Simon Spurrier and Matias Bergara and published by DSTLRY, the first issue introduced readers to Mar, a teen boy dealing with a stunning secret in that every so often and entirely without warning, he falls out of our world and into a strange, extraordinary city of fantastic proportions. It’s a brilliant fantasy set up, especially when we learn that the city is also a machine and is being threatened by a dark, mysterious beast and Mar might be the key to it all, but as the story continued it was clear that there were real-life stakes to Mar’s visits to this strange city. It was a brilliant first issue and now, the finale is here with some surprising revelations as the series cements itself as not only one of Spurrier and Bergara’s best works to date, but one of the best fantasy comics ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Mischief of Magpies #3 opens in a dark place, though not a surprising one. While most of the series is spent in the fantastical city, we have been getting bits and pieces of Mar’s real life throughout as well and what is implied at the end of issue #2 is made very clear at the start of #3 with the teen having made an attempt on his own life. However, this is not just a story of a troubled teen and a grim attempt to end one’s own life. What is brilliant about A Mischief of Magpies #3 — and the series as a whole — is that this is much more a story about understanding of self and healing on one’s own terms and while tragedy is our starting point, this issue and this finale is one of what might be the most beautiful human story of all: triumph.

Rating: 5 out of 5

PROS CONS A story and art in perfect harmony None Well-crafted fantasy

A Mischief of Magpies #3 Reminds Us That Healing Is Imperfect and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

I’m not going to dig fully into the details of Mar’s return to the city or how he comes to figure out what it fully represents. One of the beautiful things about A Mischief of Magpies as a story, but this issue in particular, is that the revelations need to play out in real time with the reader. But something that works very well with this story is that even if you know what is coming (ComicBook was able to read the entire series back in March ahead of release), it still feels like a surprise and a fresh twist. The credit to that goes to the details. Both in terms of Spurrier’s words and Bergara’s art, A Mischief of Magpies is a book of details where every single one has meaning, those meanings matter, and they all contribute to the mystery and the reveal. In Issue #3, we finally find out what the mysterious MAP markings have meant and it’s that revelation that not only unlocks a way forward for Mar, but it makes full sense of everything we’ve seen before.

The best thing about A Mischief of Magpies #3, however, might be how Mar’s fantasy world and reality are pulled together at last. It’s no secret at this point in the story that the book is a tale about mental health but this also isn’t a story where the resolution of Mar’s depression is a simple victory over darkness. In the real world, we see the heavy toll Mar’s suffering has taken on him while in the fantasy world we see the struggle and the weight of it from the inside. Spurrier does a phenomenal and haunting job of putting into words what it is like to hit the absolute rock bottom of all rock bottoms and still look up and, art-wise, there is a moment where Mar comes to fully understand himself and his eternal challenges and quite literally embraces his darkness that Bergara’s art makes so beautiful it hurts — and it’s all done in the gorgeous context of a layered, well-crafted fantasy.

A Mischief of Magpies #3 is a rare case where a final issue not only sticks the landing but fully completes its story. It remains as immersive as it was from the very first page of the very first issue and it keeps its sense of magic even as the story’s darkness is fully laid bare. This is a stunning, haunting, gorgeous, and essential book in a series that deserves to be considered an all-time great. I genuinely do not know how Spurrier and Bergara will ever top this tale.

A Mischief of Magpies #3 is on sale now from DSTLRY.