“Bruce Wayne: Murderer Turned Fugitive” is an underrated but classic Batman tale in which his civilian identity is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend. In response, the Dark Knight chose to abandon his life as Bruce Wayne, and the fallout focused on his exploration of what that means and the Bat-Family’s relentless pursuit of cracking the case. Detective Comics #1115 brings us a new take on this idea in “Clark Kent: Murderer.” With story by Tom Taylor, art and colors by Mikel Janín, and letters by Wes Abbot, this issue is a thrill-packed beginning that promises to be every bit as entertaining as the story it draws inspiration from.

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Don’t take this to mean that this is a simple rehash of the original, either. This is squarely a murder mystery centered around Superman, with Batman being the detective. It knows exactly how to make that concept work, and what emotion beats it needs to focus on with masterful characterization and control of what we’re shown. This is a fantastic start to an arc that’s guaranteed to keep us on the edge of our seats, from the fantastic opening to the cliffhanger ending.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons A unique take on this premise that treats it with the gravity it needs Batman’s discussion with the Justice League feels a tad expository for the audience Expert characterization and control of focus Some of the best shadow-work art I’ve seen in comics

A Mystery Coupled with Unshakeable Faith

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This issue begins with the murder of the daughter of Smallville’s mayor, Esme Brennan, with Clark Kent being the prime suspect. He immediately turns himself in, while Batman jumps onto the case. I’m always a sucker for depictions of Batman’s detective process, and this issue more than delivers. We see him investigate where the body was dropped and the corpse itself, all while attempting to assure the rest of the Justice League and keep them from interfering in his investigation. Meanwhile, Clark is put in jail while everyone questions what they’re doing, arresting Clark Kent. In the end, Batman finally visits Clark, where the Man of Tomorrow forces Batman to ask him if he did it. Clark’s answer, concerningly, is that he doesn’t know.

This is a thrilling plot that delivers on its premise expertly so far, but the real meat of the story is definitely in how it handles the fallout. Obviously, Clark didn’t murder anyone, and everyone in the comic knows that too. Nobody treats him as if he did for an instant, and even the police officer who arrests him is apologetic and does everything to make Clark comfortable. Nobody believes he did this, but they’re all following procedure to find the truth. A lesser version of this story would create artificial drama by having everyone question whether Superman was capable of this, which would only drag the story down, as it’s Superman, so the answer is obvious.

While examining the scene, Batman even finds evidence that could point to Clark. Given that the body was dropped in the fields without tracks and she seemed to fall from above, it points to someone who can fly. He notices these things as a detective, but never lets that make his belief waver. The story smartly focuses on the inherent drama of Clark being framed, and even throws a curveball with the revelation that Clark doesn’t know if he did this or not. That implies that either he doesn’t remember that night, or that he was involving Esme in something that got her killed. Either way, that cliffhanger provides ten times more tension than anyone but Clark wondering if he did it, as this is something Clark would worry about because he doesn’t see himself as unshakeable like everyone else does. This is perfect characterization for both leads, and I am beyond excited for the next issue.

Beautiful Lighting that Elevates Phenomenal Art

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Janín’s art has been incredible for his entire run on Detective Comics (2016), but this might just be his best issue yet. His style has a picturesque, realistic approach that builds itself in the details. Everywhere the eye is drawn is layered with rich details and impact, with the edges being more vague, but carrying enough design cues that it’s incredibly easy to fill in everything, which adds so much to the experience. My personal favorite page is definitely the one framed in Clark’s POV. His outstretched arms over Smallville is a beautiful image, and the police station’s inside and outside are the perfect example of the expert use of details.

However, the real heavy-hitter in this issue is definitely the lighting. Every shot is beautiful on its own, but they are all elevated to the next level by lights that add a whole new dimension. The best examples of this all come from the police station. Clark’s talk with Larry has a wonderful electric shine that helps emphasize the strangeness of the location. Clark and Batman’s talk is beautifully rendered, using shadows to contrast and highlight both men while adding so much more impact to the scene. Even the gentle red glow of Clark’s eyes as he uses his X-Ray vision is a little touch that does volumes. Batman and Superman are both magnificent in this scene, and I definitely want to see more like it.

What do you think really went down with Esme’s murder, and how do you think Clark ties into it? Let us know your theory in the comments below!

Detective Comics #1115 is on sale now!