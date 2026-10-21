Doomquest #5 Recontextualizes the Fantastic Four’s Greatest Moment for A Story That Is More Entertaining Than It Has Any Right to Be (Review)

Doctor Doom is big business right now for Marvel as an entity. The Latverian monarch is about to become the main villain of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, played by Robert Downey Jr, and the company is pulling out all the stops. Doom is everywhere, especially if you’re reading comics. Marvel Comics is basically Doctor Doom Comics right now; he was just the main villain of 2025’s big event One World Under Doom and is still playing a huge role in the overall Marvel narrative. He’s currently appearing in Captain America (Vol. 14) and is the main villain of Black Panther/Namor: Doomed. He also has two different ongoing series – Challenges of Doom and Doomquest. It’s a Doctor Doom world and the rest of the Marvel Universe is just living in it.

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The two ongoings are both being written by Al Ewing, which is basically the best hands you can put a Marvel character in right now. Doomquest has been an interesting ride, as the good doctor uses his time machine to travel through the past and ensure the future of Latveria, all leading to a mysterious final plan that is unfolding in front of readers’ eyes. Ewing and Francesco Mobili have been doing a fantastic job so far, with issue #5 taking readers to one of the most important moments in Marvel history for an issue that takes its premise and makes it more fun than it has any right to be.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Pros Cons Ewing takes the story back to “The Galactus Trilogy” and does a fantastic job with all of the characters, capturing who they were back in the day beautifully Mobili’s art is gorgeous throughout, with the colors by Frank D’Armata kicking things up numerous notches Doctor Doom in the body of Sue Richards is everything you want it to be

Ewing Does a Fantastic Job Returning to the Coming of Galactus

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“The Galactus Trilogy” is the Fantastic Four’s greatest moment. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby had been giving readers brilliant superhero sci-fi for 47 issues by that point and created a story that would be a showcase for everything they did well on Fantastic Four, capturing the big concept sci-fi and melding it perfectly with the human. It’s one of those stories that has become sacred ground, so Ewing returning to it is both a great idea and one fraught with peril. The premise of Doomquest is Doom Quantum Leap-ing through time, so dropping him in the middle of the coming of Galactus is an idea that could either be highly entertaining or fall flat on its face. Luckily, this is Al Ewing and we get an issue that is fun right from the start.

To begin with, Doom is in Susan Storm’s body, which is the best place you could put him in this story. Ewing understands the comedic potential of this, something that he pays off after Doom uses the powers of Invisible Woman to defeat Galactus. Seeing Doom speak through Sue (the issue starts with images from Fantastic Four #48, so we see Kirby Sue spouting Doom dialogue) is just as fun as you can imagine and seeing him master her powers in an hour shows off just how truly, frighteningly competent Doom can be. It’s the little things about this issue that make it work; the absurdity of Sue-Doom, Doom using his powers to smack away Silver Surfer when he went to save “Sue”, causing him to team back up with Galactus, the way that Doom ends up using the exact same plan as Reed originally did, Reed telling Sue-Doom he always saw Victor as a misguided peer. Big cosmic battles are always fun, this one goes that extra mile. Ewing doing “The Galactus Trilogy” with Doctor Doom as Sue is just as amazing as it sounds.

Mobili’s Art Hits New Level of Awesome Throughout This Issue Thanks to Frank D’Armata

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Francesco Mobili is really showing off how great an artist he can be on Doomquest and this latest issue is no different than the rest. His pencils are detailed and fluid, his page layouts do a fantastic job of moving the story along and establishing the pacing of the book, and the action scenes are fantastic. His panels are detailed and there are some fantastic images – Doom mastering Sue’s powers, the battle against Galactus and Silver Surfer, the vitriol and hate of Doom coming through Sue’s beautiful features, the kiss and its aftermath, one of the best looking Human Torches I’ve ever seen – throughout the issue. However, if I’m being honest, the thing that really makes the art in this issue work so well is Frank D’Armata’s colors.

D’Armata has been around for decades, working with many of the greatest Marvel artists of the modern era. This is someone who knows how to bring out the best in a penciler’s work and Doomquest #5 is the perfect example of that. He uses a bright palette, reminiscent of the one used classic color artists, but there’s a flat quality to the colors that gives them a more realistic feel. It sort of looks like it’s been colored with really high-quality color pencils, helping the linework stand out in a way that it wouldn’t if another coloring technique was used. He brings out the artistry of the pencils with his colors perfectly. Right from the beginning, when Mobili and D’Armata took over from the flashback sequence, the quality of the coloring grabbed me immediately. The art was already great, but the colors brought it up the next level.

Doctor Doom is Marvel’s most storied monarch and the company is spoiling readers when it comes to the character. While I’ve made the argument elsewhere that it might be too much Doom, there are some quality Doom books being put out right now, with Doomquest leading the way. This is a great book in general, so I knew I was going to get a good read with this issue but if I’m being honest, I wasn’t expecting it to be this good. Ewing was able to surprise me numerous times over the course of the comic in the best ways possible and D’Armata kicked the art into the stratosphere with his fantastic colors. At some point, Marvel is going to put out the Doom story that breaks the camel’s back, but Doomquest #5 isn’t that book.

Doomquest #5 is on sale now.

What was your favorite part of the issue and why was it Doom and Reed’s kiss? Sound off in the comment section below.