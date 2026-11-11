Legion of Super-Heroes #3 Lays the Groundwork for a Phenomenal Origin (Review)

The Legion of Super-Heroes is DC’s most important future-based team, but even though they are undeniably iconic, there is far more than one way to write the Legion. The newest incarnation is a clean slate, brought to life by the immaculate team of Joshua Williamson and Hayden Sherman, and their Legion of Super-Heroes (2026) has just released its third issue. This story continues to build off of everything the others laid, further building the groundwork for what is gearing up to be a positively massive first meeting for the 31st Century team. The stage is set for something truly special, and it’s nowhere near done yet.

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Issue #3 definitely gives us more of what the first two already did, only upping the tension to eleven and introducing even more iconic characters, though the focus remains on the core cast that we’re slowly getting to know. It has a fantastic mix of character work, lore developments, and breathtaking art, even ending on a truly exciting note. The implications of this issue are tons of fun for Legion fans new and old, and I cannot wait to dig into everything it brings to the table.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Breathtaking art that perfectly matches the atmosphere Mekt’s fate isn’t as resonant as the comic would want Tons of fan-favorite characters introduced Lore that just keeps building and building

Emotional Losses and Unmatched Lore Development

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This issue hammers home the corruption of this timeline. The biggest development so far is definitely the revelation of just how connected all of the villains are, and how much power they have at their disposal. The Persuaders are led by Mano, who is a member of the corrupt Legion, which is run by Cyborg-Superman, who is impersonating the original and working with Brainiac One-Million. It’s almost guaranteed that the Emerald Empress and her Green Lantern Corporation are in the Legion of Super-Villains, too, which all but assures that we’ll be seeing the last two members of the Fatal Five, Tharok and Validus, soon enough. Mekt thought he was a soldier, but it turns out he was just a dumb kid, a sacrificial lamb raised to take the fall for Cyborg-Superman’s dirty work.

Mekt’s death didn’t hit the emotional beats that I assume the story wanted it to, but it did open my eyes to just how strong the theme of sacrifice is in this book. The villains are all convinced of Cyborg-Superman’s words and intent, his warped ideals demanding that others give up everything, just as he has. It’s so close to Superman’s method of self-sacrifice, but misses the mark so entirely in such a wonderful way. The difference between sacrifice and selflessness will definitely be explored as the story progresses and evolves.

The best part of this issue, for me, was definitely the introduction of so many Legionnaires. The stage is being set for their paths to cross in one explosive moment. The main story of this issue is all set up for that, and if it continues to climb and pays it off, that moment is going to be absolutely legendary. We don’t see too much of the other Legionnaires, but what we do see is interesting, especially considering the time the story is taking to show us how they all come from different walks of life. I would have liked to see more of Ayla and her contrast with Lightning Lad, but beyond that, this issue is near-perfect setup.

The Greatest Paneling in the Game

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Hayden Sherman is easily one of DC’s most decorated and beloved artists right now, and their work on Legion of Super-Heroes might be their best. Their distinctive style is on full display, combining incredible details with a whimsy that seems like it’s straight out of a cartoon. The specific atmosphere of the Legion mixes hope and grim reality on every level, perfectly matching Sherman’s style to the point where I genuinely think this is a better book for them than Absolute Wonder Woman. Of course, we cannot overlook the generational work that colorist Tamra Bonvillain does. Every page pops with such a distinct vibrancy that makes it feel alive in a way that elevates the story so much. Everything is so bright and pleasing, from the glow of blue lightning to Brainiac’s green skin.

However, the real star of the show is the paneling. Genuinely, this book might have the greatest paneling on store shelves right now, in any company. Everything flows together so naturally, making perfect use of white space to guide the eyes in unique panel shapes that give the story so much extra room to work. The greatest example is definitely the page with every panel built into the Persuader’s armor, which somehow both looks natural and enhances the action instead of stifling it. That’s just one of many, many examples of this immaculate paneling. It’s an underappreciated art, but this issue shows us just how much there is to play around with, and what a master can do when they put their mind to it.

Which Legionnaire are you most excited to see in action? Let us know in the comments below!

Legion of Super-Heroes #3 is on sale now!