The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Says Big Budget Movies Are More Dangerous Than Indie Films

Robert Pattinson hasn’t had a ton of time to talk about his stint as Bruce Wayne in The Batman coming up soon. But, he did manage to weigh in on the raging debate about big-budget films versus the indie fare that gets released. Pattinson told the BBC that he believes some of the big-budget output could be more dangerous for actors given the current climate. He points to the ways that large scale franchises have a tendency to destroy some actors' careers when they don’t go well. History is full of examples of his point where a movie seemed like it couldn’t fail and then it did. After a flop like that, it can be hard to find some work. In Pattinson’s estimation, going the indie route is much safer.

He began, “You can see quite a lot of examples of it not really working out for people, so I just thought it would be a silly idea to try to do a massive action movie or something. I always think that whatever movie you’re doing, there’s a potential that it’s the last movie you’re ever going to get, and so I don’t want to end my career on a ‘transitional’ movie.”

Quentin Tarantino was recently interviewed by Deadline about the state of movies. The director said that all the sequels and franchise films like Star Wars stood across from films like his along battle lines. He said, “When you say, despite the sequels and the Avengers: Endgame and all of that, I actually think a war for movies got played out this last year.” This all sounds pretty grave, but the director had more to say. It’s important to get the entire context of his comments, and you can read more of them below.

“As far as I can see, the commercial product that is owned by the conglomerates, the projects everybody knows about and has in their DNA, whether it be the Marvel Comics, the Star Wars, Godzilla and James Bond, those films never had a better year than last year. It would have been the year that their world domination would have been complete. But it kind of wasn’t."

He continued, “Because of what you said, a lot of original movie comment came out and demanded to be seen, and demanded to be seen at the theaters. That ended up becoming a really, really strong year. I’m really proud to be nominated with the other films that just got nominated. I think when you sum up the year, it’s cinema that doesn’t fall into that blockbuster IP proof status, made its last stand this year.”

“If it hadn’t done it this year, it might have been the last stand for movies like that,” Tarantino observed. “This is a really groovy year. To combat something like Avengers: Endgame, which for the month before it came out and the month after, you couldn’t talk about anything else. They tried to do that with this last Star Wars and I don’t think it quite worked, but you couldn’t get on United Airlines without running into all the tie-ins, and even the safety commercial had a Star Wars scene.”

