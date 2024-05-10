Peacemaker Season 2 Adds Marvel Star to Cast

Rick Flag, Sr. is here, and he's probably not going to be happy.

Frank Grillo, who played Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, is set to make his live-action DC Universe debut in the upcoming second season of Peacemaker. Grillo will play Rick Flag, Sr. -- the father of Joel Kinnaman's character from The Suicide Squad. While it's not clear that the entire movie is fully canon in the new DC Universe, one thing seems sure: Rick Flag was murdered by Peacemaker, and Old Man Flag won't be thrilled about it. Grillo is set to play the character in Creature Commandos later this year, which may help set up his Peacemaker role.

Gunn posted the casting news -- which confirms a theory some fans have been working with since Creature Commandos was announced -- on social media today. Gunn said that Grillo will play the role "throughout" season 2, which seems likely to indicate he's a series regular, although he could also be a recurring guest star whose appearances are spread out through the season.

"Christopher Smith and Rick Sr have a little unfinished business to take care of," Gunn teased.

Given that the show's first season dealt with Chris's own daddy issues, and helped him come to grips with the mistakes he has made as Peacemaker, Grillo's role is an interesting one. There could be a few different ways that a more contrite Peacemaker could head with the father of a man he killed.

"I would love it," Grillo told ComicBook back in March. "I was just with Kevin Feige and Lou D'Esposito and the Russo Brothers. They honored Lou. And I was with Pratt and Batista, and I was like, 'God, I wish you would bring me back.' I said, 'Lou, before I'm too old, bring me back.' He said, 'We'll talk.' But now I'm doing the DCU. I did Creature Commandos with Gunn and Peter Safran, and they have a whole plan for Rick Flag Sr. That's going to play out throughout the whole DCU. I can't say what it is. And I'm hoping it'll be equally as good, if not better, than Crossbones."

You can see the post below.

In a recent string of comments on Threads, Gunn confirmed that Creature Commandos is still on track to debut at some point in 2024, but there is no official release date yet.

Peacemaker's second season has been pushed back until after Creature Commandos drops, although whether that's to accommodate Flag's story or just due to scheduling and the strikes hasn't been officially confirmed.