James Gunn Assembles Comic Book Greats on Superman Movie Set

Superman director James Gunn gave fans another look behind the scenes of the upcoming superhero blockbuster today, revealing that he had some company over for a little visit. A number of comic book luminaries, along with some behind-the-scenes folks in comics and film, took a photo with Gunn outside of the production studios, all wearing matching Superman t-shirts. The crew included a number of creators, both past and present, who are closely associated with the Man of Steel himself, notably current Superman writers Jason Aaron and Joshua Williamson as well as legendary Superman writer-artists Dan Jurgens and Jerry Ordway.

Justice League International's Kevin Maguire was there, too, along with Scott Snyder, who has had successful runs on about half of DC's major characters. John Ostrander, co-creator of Mr. Terrific and someone who has already been pictured on set before, also turned up for a cameo.

"Great day with some comic book titans visiting the Superman set," Gunn captioned the image. "So many of my heroes all at once it was really overwhelming.

Then, he shared a key for anybody who might not recognize comic book artists at first glance (perish the thought):

Front Row: Frank Quitely, me, Jim Lee. Middle Row: Angelo Exarhkios, Kevin Maguire, Carrie Williams, Scott Snyder, Josh Williamson, John Ostrander, Anne DePies. Back Row: Jerry Ordway, Christina Merkler, Cameron Merkler, Dan Jurgens, Jason Aaron.

You can see it below.

At least two of these folks -- Dan Jurgens and Jerry Ordway -- have actually had an onscreen cameo in Superman-related media before; they appeared in a "Superman Day" celebration in an episode of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman shortly after their best-selling "Death of Superman" storyline was published in the comics. That story famously went on to inspire Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Jurgens's iconic cover for the movie was homaged in posters for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

It's a bit surprising not to see Quitely's All-Star Superman collaborator Grant Morrison present, given how much influence that comic clearly has had on Gunn's production. Morrison, who wrote a draft of The Flash with Ezra Miller, is an experienced producer with adaptations of their work including Happy! and Doom Patrol already having aired. In an episode of Doom Patrol, Morrison even has a cameo as themself.

Little is known about the story of Superman, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world's protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. Gotham's Anthony Carrigan is set to appear in the movie as Metamorpho, and other superheroes in the film include Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). The Wire and Jack Ryan star Wendell Pierce will play Perry White, with Pruitt Taylor Vince (Constantine) and Neva Howell (Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul) on board as Jonathan and Martha Kent.

Superman's origin story, already shown in a number of prior film adaptations, won't take up a significant amount of real estate in Legacy, according to prior statements from Gunn.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Superman flies in to theaters on July 11, 2025.