Birds of Prey Cast Wants to See Oracle, Poison Ivy, and More in the Sequel

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens in theaters this week, but that hasn't stopped the stars of the female-led DC team-up film from already thinking about what they'd like to see in a Birds of Prey sequel. After all, there are a lot of characters in the DC universe and a solid roster of characters with ties to the Birds of Prey in one form or another. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Huntress actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Black Canary actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Renee Montoya actor Rosie Perez opened up about characters they'd like to see in a Birds of Prey sequel, including fan favorites Oracle, Poison Ivy and more.

"Well I think we've talked a lot about Poison Ivy and Oracle," Winstead said.

Smollett-Bell chimed in Oracle was a must-have, but also suggested a possible plot element for a Birds of Prey sequel as well as the idea that Lady Shiva may make a good addition as well.

"Oracle, yeah, we have to have Oracle," Smollett-Bell said. "In the other interview we were fantasizing about Poison Ivy and Harley against the Birds of Prey. I don't know, there's so many. Lady Shiva and Black Canary have such great..."

Winstead, Perez, and Smollett-Bell aren't the only ones who have suggested that Poison Ivy should get in on the action in the future. Harley Quinn actor Margot Robbie also has been vocal about wanting to see Harley meeting up with Poison Ivy, noting that she'd love to explore the two characters and their relationship on screen.

"I've been pushing a Poison Ivy reunion for a long time," Robbie said in a previous interview. "I've been really working that angle for a long time. Because obviously Ivy and Harley have such an incredible relationship, so I would love to explore that."

Robbie has also been championing a Harley/Ivy team up since 2018.

"If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship," Robbie said. "In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they're actually sexually involved as a couple. I've been trying to - I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I'm looking to explore that on screen."

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released on February 7th. Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

