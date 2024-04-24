DC Confirms the End of a Fan-Favorite Batman Spinoff

It looks like a recent DC hit is gearing up for its epic finale. DC's July 2024 solicitations reveal that The Penguin, from writer Tom King and Rafael de Latorre, will be ending with its upcoming twelfth issue. This comes after the series, which launched in the summer of 2023, expanded upon the mythos of legendary Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin in some unexpected ways.

THE PENGUIN #12

Written by TOM KING

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/24/24

Oswald Cobblepot's master plans for Gotham had him feeling like he had the whole city in the palm of his flipper. But it's all gone so very wrong. Now, trapped in the Batmobile alongside his most hated enemy, sinking into a watery grave, the Penguin has found himself wondering if it was all for naught. But Batman's avian adversary may have one more scheme up his feathered sleeve—if it isn't too late. The Penguin's epic saga ends here!

What Is The Penguin About?

Launching out of the "death" of The Penguin in Batman #125-127, The Penguin saw Oswald Cobblepot forced back into the unpredictable and violent Gotham City underworld as a pawn for the United States intelligence community!

Gotham's criminal element has been evolving since he was last in the city, with his bastard twin children ruling the Iceberg Lounge. And what of the man he framed for his death—Batman? Is the Penguin walking into a death sentence?

Is The Penguin Getting a TV Show?

Later this year, Max subscribers will be treated to The Penguin, a new live-action series spinning out of the events of The Batman. The cast of The Penguin includes Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, as well as Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell.

"It was a long and really wonderful experience," Farrell revealed in a recent interview. "It's dark; that's what I can tell you about it. It's really dark. It's really heavy, I think— it certainly was doing it. Which is not to say I didn't have fun, I had an amazing time doing it. It's incredibly violent. It's one man's rise to what he's always dreamed of inhabiting, which is a certain power or social status."

"The death of Carmine Falcone at the end of [The Batman] leaves this vacuum in Gotham to be filled, and so there are various people that are grabbing for that power," Farrell added. "This is Oswald's journey trying to rise to the top through extraordinary obstacles."