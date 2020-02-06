The Batman Star Peter Sarsgaard Explains How The Film Compares To The Pixies

The Batman is in the production stage right now and fans are anxious to see what Matt Reeves has in store. Peter Sarsgaard is going to be in the film, supposedly as Gotham City District Attorney Gil Colson, and he’s comparing the experience to the music of The Pixies. Now, that kind of frenetic inclination might be a plus for some awaiting the film. All of this remains interesting as many have speculated that Reeves’ take on The Caped Crusader would be decidedly downtempo. However, things could get a whole lot more exciting in the coming months as more and more details trickle their way out. During a sit down with Sirius XM the actor explained what he meant when he made that comparison and how emotion ties into The Batman.

“It felt when I’ve been around it, it’s just felt like…when I think of a song like I believed and just the raw power of The Pixies. Where even people I know that don’t like dissonant music of any kind, that are like pure Paul McCartney people,” Sarsgaard laughed. “Wings Paul McCartney, even. I think somehow find a way into The Pixies. It’s so raw, in that way. That’s what I feel like about this, it’s not sanitized. It’s got a raw power to it, a raw emotionality.”

Sarsgaard talked about working on the film before during the Television Critics Association Panel and those comments were the first time the Pixie analogy got used.

“Matt directing this Batman [is exciting]. The cast is so awesome,” he began. “It seems different from other Batman movies to me, just with the cast. There’s something about it that has an edge, it’s young. To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see The Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert. That’s what it felt like to me, a song like ‘I Bleed.’ That it has the energy and that sort of thing, and isn’t so specifically targeted to a very young audience, or a very old audience, but has that power of chaos in it…The Pixies were my favorite group of all time. I went to like 20 concerts, and it was that feeling of all of us in this. And it’s very emotional. The Pixies were an incredibly emotional band, and I think this Batman is very emotional in that way. I think it will be very powerful.”

The Batman also features Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman. There are also a bunch of stars along for the ride as well with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrel as The Penguin. One of the effects Reeves created by assembling this star-studded lineup was to truly unleash his vision for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves mentioned before. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional," Reeves continued. "It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!