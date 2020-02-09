Margot Robbie Still Wants to Do a Gotham City Sirens Movie After Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie would "love" to follow Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) with Gotham City Sirens, the pitched Suicide Squad spinoff teaming Robbie's Harley Quinn with Batman-related femme fatales Catwoman and Poison Ivy. Suicide Squad director David Ayer has been attached to the project since late 2016 — months after the Will Smith-starring Suicide Squad scored most of its $746 million global box office haul — but the filmmaker in recent weeks reported studio Warner Bros. put Gotham City Sirens "on pause."

Robbie "definitely would be interested to pursue" Gotham City Sirens as she would "love" to explore Harley's dynamic with Catwoman and Poison Ivy, the Birds of Prey star and producer told Screen Rant. Beyond the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad, Robbie admits she doesn't "know where the studios stand on what they want to do next" with her character.

In 2017, the studio was developing three other Harley-centric projects beyond Sirens, including Birds of Prey, the Suicide Squad followup ultimately inherited by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker Gunn, and a since-cancelled Harley Quinn & Joker movie reuniting Harley with her beloved Mister J (Jared Leto). In Birds of Prey, Harley has emancipated herself from the abusive clown prince of crime.

Gotham City Sirens would pull from the Paul Dini and Guillem March-created comic book of the same name, which follows the "bad girls of Gotham City" as Harley, Selina Kyle and Pamela Isley try to fly on the straight and narrow, away from the Dark Knight.

"Tired of playing by other people's rules, regardless of which side of the law they're on, these tough ladies have a new agenda that's all their own, and they'll use any means necessary to pursue it," reads the official description for the short-lived comic that ran for 26 issues between 2009 and 2011.

It's not yet known how so-far tepid box office results for Birds of Prey might impact plans for the long-gestating Gotham City Sirens. The Cathy Yan-directed Suicide Squad spinoff — teaming Harley with a "girl gang" comprised of Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), who are tasked with protecting young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) — will open to an estimated $34 million over the weekend, nearly $20 million short of the opening weekend scored by 2011 box office bomb Green Lantern.

Robbie next reprises her role in The Suicide Squad, opening August 6, 2021.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!