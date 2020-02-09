Legends of Tomorrow Meets Marie Antoinette in "A Head of Her Time" Photos

Legends of Tomorrow is currently a handful of episodes into its fifth season, and it's safe to say that it's throwing a lot of hilarious twists and turns at the viewers. We've already met an array of historical figures, an alternate version of Zari (Tala Ashe), and some truly bizarre threats -- and it looks like things are only going to get weirder from there. The CW has released a huge gallery of photos for "A Head of Her Time", the fourth episode of the season.

The episode will see the Legends taking down their latest "Encore", Marie Antionette, a decision that will involve Zari being brought on to the mission.

“Zari 2.0, for the last two years, has been running her giant media empire and personal brand like a Kardashian, while her brother’s been running around secretly saving the world,” Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner Phil Klemmer shared in Entertainment Weekly. “The cruel irony is that all Zari 1.0 wanted was for her brother not to die and her parents not to die and her future to not be this terrible, intolerant place, and she succeeded at all those things, but despite all of the things she fixed, their relationship isn’t as great as it is between many siblings. She was like a child star, effectively, and Behrad had to live under her shadow.”

You can check out the synopsis for "A Head of Her Time" below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode!

"WHEN THE CAPTAIN’S AWAY – When Sara (Caity Lotz) is called away on business, she leaves Ava (Jes Macallan) in charge and Ava tries to impress the team as they try to take on their latest Encore, Marie Antionette. With Zari (Tala Ashe) still on the ship, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) convinces the team to bring her along on the mission which they all hope isn’t a mistake. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) finally confronts someone from his past with the help of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), which leads him on a journey through his past. Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Courtney Ford and Olivia Swann also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Morgan Faust."

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.