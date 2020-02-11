Birds of Prey Fans Don't Know What to Make of Its Title Tweak

By Spencer Perry

Earlier today it was revealed that Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has been given a name change for theater listings across America and will now be visible as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey on theater sites and ticketing apps. This isn't a change to the actual movie's title, which will still be read in full when the title card pops up on the movie, but is being done so casual film goers have a better idea of what it is that's playing at their local multiplexes. Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters have already updated the title to reflect change with tickets available now.

Naturally this news has caused some confusion from fans around the world, some thinking that it's a complete overhaul of the movie and a rebranding mid-theatrical release in a way that's even more extreme than Edge of Tomorrow which was re-titled for home media. It's also not like the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters which was quickly retitled Ghostbusters: Answer the Call just weeks ahead of its release to avoid confusion. As our original report states, none of these are case for Birds of Prey, whose title change is just for movie theater listings and not a "new title."

We've collected the varying reactions from fans to the news, some happy for it, some against it, and some with a vested interest in seeing it changed!

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is now playing in theaters.

