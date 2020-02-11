Birds of Prey Fans Don’t Know What to Make of Its Title Tweak

Earlier today it was revealed that Warner Bros.’ Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has been given a name change for theater listings across America and will now be visible as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey on theater sites and ticketing apps. This isn’t a change to the actual movie’s title, which will still be read in full when the title card pops up on the movie, but is being done so casual film goers have a better idea of what it is that’s playing at their local multiplexes. Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters have already updated the title to reflect change with tickets available now.

Naturally this news has caused some confusion from fans around the world, some thinking that it’s a complete overhaul of the movie and a rebranding mid-theatrical release in a way that’s even more extreme than Edge of Tomorrow which was re-titled for home media. It’s also not like the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters which was quickly retitled Ghostbusters: Answer the Call just weeks ahead of its release to avoid confusion. As our original report states, none of these are case for Birds of Prey, whose title change is just for movie theater listings and not a “new title.”

We’ve collected the varying reactions from fans to the news, some happy for it, some against it, and some with a vested interest in seeing it changed!

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is now playing in theaters.

Was it a bad title all along?

Birds of Prey getting it’s name changed after 1 weekend?



Hell this is weird during its run at all. Edge of Tomorrow at least waited till home video.



It was always a bad title for marketing reasons and likely contributed to its under performance. — Peter: List Master & Film Snoop (@wooble89) February 11, 2020

Smart change

Smart change. To make the situation better, fire whomever falsely marketed this movie as an uber-feminist film. — Punished YellowViolin (@zhengyingli) February 10, 2020

should have been the title all along

Harley Quinn and the Birds Of Prey should’ve been the official title from the get go, simple and has a good sound to it — Shaggy Walter Savani (@ItsShaggyDude) February 10, 2020

Too late

Too late now. Up until last week I thought Birds of Prey was a new DC/CW show coming out, with Margot Robbie making a guest appearance in the premiere as Harley Quinn. — Me Fan Account (@Bigmitty_) February 11, 2020

Short attention spans

I’m almost 100% sure they changed the name to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey bc of the short attention span most ppl have and are too lazy to read the original title. pic.twitter.com/gO1ov6w56F — JAMBO (@lilt0rtillaboi) February 11, 2020

Folks were confused

should doing this from the start, my friends literally dont know BoP is Harley Quinn movie 😂 — anis isnt a good guy (@zaynftkilam) February 11, 2020

They didn’t actually spend any money doing that

My only problem with the title change is that they spent real money on it. They’re concerned about the fiscal success of the film so…arbitrarily spend more cash? Hollywood logic. — Scarlett Ellis Woodall (@transtomlez) February 11, 2020

Another suggestion

The title of #birdsofprey should have been…



DC presents: Harley Quinn + BOP — The Mule (@TheMule40516147) February 11, 2020

One blunder among many

Wow. So WB is really renaming the movie to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. Why they put the main character’s name at the end of a long title is beyond me. I mean, it’s not like anyone doesn’t know she’s in it. But it’s one of many marketing blunders for a genuinely awesome film. pic.twitter.com/rQ7eltT4M9 — Jon Huff (@jonwesleyhuff) February 11, 2020

The title is still the same fyi

thank god I watched #BirdsOfPrey with its original title — ↩ his whore (✿◠‿◠) (@redirewolf) February 11, 2020

Not a catastrophe

I’m obviously jaded given, you know, *hand wave* everything, but WB changing the theater title name of Birds of Prey is definitely embarrassing but not, like, a catastrophe. — Lelanie (@lelaniecypher) February 11, 2020

They probably will

In all seriousness though the Blu -Rays and DVDs BETTER have the original Birds of Prey title. Went from fantabulous to generic and boring real quick. pic.twitter.com/VCMtvhocst — ♦️Haven of Harley💋♦️ (@QuinnofDiamonds) February 11, 2020

Jimmy gets it!