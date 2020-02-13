Batwoman: "Drink Me" Photos Introduce Nocturna

Batwoman is currently getting accustomed to a post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" world, but it's safe to say that the multiverse-shattering crossover is introducing some major new threats. Based on the latest batch of photos for the freshman series, we now have a look at possibly the weirdest one yet. On Thursday, The CW released a huge batch of photos for "Drink Me", the thirteenth episode of the show's first season.

Most notably, the photos confirm that a new villain will be making her way to Gotham City in the near future, in the form of Nocturna (Kayla Ewell). In the comics, Nocturna is the superpowered moniker of Natalia Knight, a former astronomer who has a severe sensitivity to light. In the New 52 relaunch of DC Comics, Nocturna was reintroduced as a literal vampire, and eventually established a romantic relationship with Batwoman. Whether or not that ends up being the case on the TV version remains to be seen.

You can check out the synopsis for "Drink Me" below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode!

"BEING A HERO IS DRAINING - A new villain sinks her teeth into Gotham and The Hold Up opens in grand fashion. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reluctantly requests that Batwoman (Ruby Rose) keep her distance knowing their interactions could compromise her career. Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson also star. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Drink Me" will air on February 23rd.