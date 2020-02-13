Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Teases Diana's Complete Understanding of Mankind

When Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters this summer, it will have been three years since fans got to see the Amazonian warrior in her solo debut, but for the character, the span of years from that introductory adventure is a lot longer -- six decades long, in fact. As one might imagine, Diana has changed a bit over those years and star Gal Gadot has as well. For Gadot, the maturation of the character is a bit like growing up and, for Diana, it means a whole new understanding of the complexities of mankind.

During a set visit with Entertainment Weekly, Gadot spoke a bit about where she was in her first experiences as Wonder Woman as well as where the iconic character's experiences were as well.

"I think that when I just started, I didn't understand the magnitude and how much this character means to people," Gadot said. "I was feeling like the little girl who's supposed to climb the Kilimanjaro mountain, scratching my head and thinking, 'How the hell am I going to do this?' But now I feel like I know where I’m going and I know what we're doing."

She also said Diana has also had a similar shift, going from the Diana who was very new to man's world having spent her whole life on Themyscira to one who has lived decades in it and experienced humanity firsthand. Now, she knows more and loves people for it.

"If in the first movie Diana didn't understand the complexities of mankind, now she completely understands it.... She loves people, and I think that's the key to this character, you know?" Gadot said. "She has the powers of a goddess, but she has the heart of a human."

When it comes to Gadot's portrayal of Diana in Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot isn't the only one who is talking about what to expect from her return to the heroine in the film. Director Patty Jenkins previously teased that Gadot's performance in Wonder Woman 1984 will blow audiences away.

"It does have that fun pop," Jenkins reflected. "She was so great in such a great era and we do get to capture that. The only thing I can tell you is that it went really well, we just finished shooting, and yeah, the actors are incredible. We did a ton of the stuff on wires and it looks mind-blowing."

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open in theaters June 5th.

