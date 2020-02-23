The Batman Fan Art Shows an Amazing Look at Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

Earlier this month, The Batman director Matt Reeves set the internet ablaze with the first official look at Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Now, fans are running with that initial camera test video and making mashups of their own. One such piece comes from Twitter, where Tiago Ribeiro (@datrinti) put together a fake camera test featuring Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. Using the same dark vibes as the Pattinson camera test, the fan artist swaps out the moody red light for a purple overtone as Kravitz's Catwoman shows up in a full suit.

Check it out for yourself below!

We've yet to see the Catwoman costume through either official means or via set photography. Kravitz has said in the past, however, she's tried on the costume and noted that it's "really cool." In a separate interview, the actor revealed just how nervous she was after landing the role.

"Definitely, I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s kind of it," Kravitz explained. "But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day. All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me, but to everybody else culturally — and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated."

She added, "It was a little scary, but also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves. If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place. Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world."

The Batman is due out June 25, 2021.

Upcoming DC movies include Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey now in theaters, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!