The Batman: Zoe Kravitz Describes the Intense Pressure that Came with Catwoman Role

Next year will see the highly-anticipated release of The Batman, which is set to star Robert Pattinson in the titular role and feature Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. Recently, Variety interviewed Kravitz about her new series, High Fidelity, but also asked some questions about her upcoming stint as the Gotham City Siren. They asked the actor about the "unique brand of pressure" that comes with making a DC movie and wondered if it was something she was nervous about when she accepted the role.

"Definitely, I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s kind of it. But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day. All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me, but to everybody else culturally — and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated," Kravitz explained.

She added, "It was a little scary, but also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves. If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place. Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world."

During her press tour for High Fidelity, Kravitz also explained what Catwoman's femininity means to her and the power the character represents.

“I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity, and I’m excited to dive into that,” Kravitz said during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. She added, “I think femininity represents power, and I think it’s a different kind of power than masculine power. That’s something that’s really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power — slightly more complicated, and softer, too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous.”

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

