The Sandman Teaser Released by DC and Audible

Fans already knew that DC Comics’ The Sandman is headed to television via Netflix. On Wednesday, Audible and Warner Bros. announced that it is also being adapted into an audio drama. Neil Gaiman will be the narrator, creative director, and executive producer the new multi-part Audible exclusive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He's teaming with legendary BAFTA-winning audio drama producer Dirk Maggs -- who previously adapted Gaiman's Neverwhere, Stardust, Good Omens, and Anansi Boys into audio dramas -- on board as executive producer, writer, and director. The new Sandman audio drama series will also feature a score by BAFTA-nominated composer James Hannigan. You can listen to the teaser trailer here.

“Almost 30 years ago, Dirk Maggs approached DC about adapting The Sandman into audio form,” Gaiman said in a statement. “I’m glad it didn’t happen, because we are in a Golden Age of audio drama right now, and Dirk and I are much better at what we are doing. This is a rich audio adaptation of The Sandman graphic novels, brilliantly crafted by Dirk Maggs, with an all-star cast.”

“Audible prides itself on creating and producing immersive and entertaining storytelling, and the exclusive audio production of Neil Gaiman’s legendary comic book series marks a thrilling addition to our original content offerings,” added Audible Originals editor in chief Dave Blum. “We’re excited to join Neil and DC in bringing this extraordinary and beloved universe to Audible’s millions of listeners worldwide, for the very first time.”

The Sandman audio drama is expected to debut on Audible in summer in English. French, German, Italian, and Spanish translations will follow.

The Sandman is an adaptation of the seminal comic book series written by Gaiman and illustrated by some of the comics industry’s top talents. The series focuses on Dream, one of the Endless, a family of beings that are representations of the concepts that create our reality. The story begins with Dream being capture and escaping 70 years later with the realization that he must change his ways or die.

The series is also be developed as a streaming series at Netflix by Warner Bros. Television. Alan Heinberg is writing and executive producing the television series. Gaiman and David S. Goyer are also executive producers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil’s iconic comic book series, The Sandman, to life onscreen,” said Channing Dungey, VP, Original Series, Netflix in a statement when Netflix announced the series. “From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we’re excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world.”

