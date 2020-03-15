Birds of Prey Fan Edits Every Ewan McGregor F-Bomb Together in Hilarious NSFW Clip

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has been in theaters for over a month, and it's already added quite a lot of memorable moments into the movie world. A handful of those were courtesy of Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), the film's charismatic and genuinely terrifying antagonist. Quite a few of Sionis' catchphrases in the film revolved around dropping f-bombs, and one eagle-eyed fan compiled them together in a pretty epic way. Twitter user @joaquinsjoker shared a compilation of the various swears, which run the gambit from hilarious to spiteful.

compilation of ewan mcgregor saying “fuck” in birds of prey. i felt that in my soul. pic.twitter.com/YARyBMNCTD — kaz. (@joaquinsjoker) March 9, 2020

While Sionis is definitely a memorable part of the DC Comics canon already, his onscreen debut in Birds of Prey took things into a much more profound direction. According to the film's director, Cathy Yan, that evolution was the result of a pretty interesting collaboration.

"We had so much fun creating Roman together," Yan told ComicBook.com. "His backstory, his background, the way that he just flips back and forth, that was written in, but Ewan is so funny so some of my favorite lines in the movie, or some of my favorite Roman lines, he found on the day. And that was part of the appeal of Roman for me and part of the reason that Ewan was such a good fit was that he just brings such a natural charisma to the role and he is so wickedly funny and you can't help but like him. He's so charming, and that was kind of the fun of it. You can laugh along with him and then kind of feel bad that you're laughing and then he does something really, really horrible and that just kind of makes him a more interesting character for me."

"What interested me with Birds of Prey is that it's a feminist film," McGregor said in an interview last year. "It is very finely written. There is in the script a real look on misogyny, and I think we need that. We need to be more aware of how we behave with the opposite sex. We need to be taught to change. Misogynists in movies are often extreme: they rape, they beat women ... and it is legitimate to represent people like that, because they exist and they are obviously the worst. But in the Birds of Prey dialogues, there is always a hint of everyday misogyny, of those things you say as a man you do not even realize, mansplaining ... and it's in the script in a very subtle way. I found that brilliant."

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is in theaters now. Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.