Legends of Tomorrow's Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford Share Their Final Goodbyes on Instagram

Last night saw the departure of DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford from the series. Following the wedding of their characters Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk, the pair decided that they needed to have a life independent from the Legends on the Waverider and took a time courier out into a sunny suburban existence, breaking the hearts of fans everywhere. In the hours before the episode (titled "Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness") aired, both of the actors took to Instagram to share photos, video, and memories of their time on the fan-favorite CW show that Routh has been on since the pilot.

The pair, who are married in real life, both shared emotional reactions to the end of their time on the Waverider, from which they have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and video all season. While their departures were announced earlier this year, Routh said that he was told abruptly and that it was "not handled well."

You can see Ford's video below...

...and then Routh's.

New episodes of Legends of Tomorrow originally scheduled for the next two weeks have been delayed. It is expected that they will return on April 7 and air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays following The Flash on The CW.

