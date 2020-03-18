Legends of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford Share Their Final Goodbyes on Instagram

Last night saw the departure of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford from the series. Following the wedding of their characters Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk, the pair decided that they needed to have a life independent from the Legends on the Waverider and took a time courier out into a sunny suburban existence, breaking the hearts of fans everywhere. In the hours before the episode (titled “Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness”) aired, both of the actors took to Instagram to share photos, video, and memories of their time on the fan-favorite CW show that Routh has been on since the pilot.
The pair, who are married in real life, both shared emotional reactions to the end of their time on the Waverider, from which they have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and video all season. While their departures were announced earlier this year, Routh said that he was told abruptly and that it was “not handled well.”
You can see Ford’s video below…
View this post on Instagram
Goodbyes are hard. I usually duck out and cry later, but these guys surprised me in between takes, so there was nowhere to run🙈 _🎥: @caitylotz _🤗 : @jesmacallan @talaashe @ramonabishyoung _💐: @legends_of_tomorrow_writers _not pictured: our beloved producing director @kevmock holding me together. _Thank you to everyone. I love you all. If I didn’t catch you to say it to your face, it’s because I didn’t want to cry into it.
…and then Routh’s.
View this post on Instagram
Hi All, I have such great resistance in my body in writing this—having to accept that the time has come. There are so many wonderful things to say about my experience on #LegendsOfTomorrow—but in light of the current global threat—I’ll be brief. I’m eternally grateful to the CW, WB, DC and everyone personally involved in bringing me into the #Arrowverse. It has been an incredible ride with several unexpected joys along the way. There are a multitude of wonderful, dedicated, and hardworking crew members and cast members across multiple shows that I’ve been able to team up with. Thank you to all. Thank you especially to my #Legends family, on-set crew, office staff, writers, and cast. Also thank you to the media & reviewers who get us, & let the world know! You all have made the experience worthwhile, for me personally, and I think, for the fans as well. Speaking of… #FanFamily—thank you for being you. For loving this show and allowing us to grow through our awkward teenage years. There is no show without you. I’m so grateful that we found you—you found us! It’s been a joy collaborating with you. 🧡 We are a show for those who are okay with accepting the flaws of others—because they are working on accepting their own. We are goofy, irreverent and earnest all at the same time. Hopefully showing a world where many different types of people can exist—not always perfectly, but always with humor. A balance of Light & Dark. Pessimism & Optimism. Free Will & Destiny. There’s no disputing it’s been a challenge to say goodbye. And that’s because we love this show, these characters, and you the fans. ❤️🙏🏼 With love & gratitude, Brandon Routh #RayPalmer #TheATOM
New episodes of Legends of Tomorrow originally scheduled for the next two weeks have been delayed. It is expected that they will return on April 7 and air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays following The Flash on The CW.