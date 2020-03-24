Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Comments on Film's Delay, Releases New Motion Poster

Warner Bros. today announced that it is has delayed the release of Wonder Woman 1984 from June into August amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. Director Patty Jenkins has now commented on the delay via social media, releasing a new promo image for the film at the same time. "We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema," Jenkins says. "In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."

There were rumors that Warner Bros. was considering releasing the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel straight to streaming, but that turned out not to be the case. The studio instead chose to push the film's release back. “When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then,” said Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement today.

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

Warner Bros. is reportedly hoping that by August the worldwide box office will be strong enough to support the release of the film even if the box office in North America is still struggling. Theaters began reopening this weekend in China, the country of origin for the new coronavirus, following a government-mandated lockdown.

Jenkins directed 2017's Wonder Woman and returns to direct the sequel. The film jumps forward in time from the original, finding Diana Prince living in the year 1984. The film pits her against a pair of new threats in the form of the Cheetah and manipulative Maxwell Lord. The film stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

What do you think of the Wonder Woman 1984 delay? Let us know in the comments.

The upcoming slate of DC Films movies currently includes Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.