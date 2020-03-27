Jesse Eisenberg Has No Idea What DC Has Planned for Lex Luthor's Future

Jesse Eisenberg's take on Lex Luthor has gotten people talking in the four years since Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and there's definitely a camp of fans who would like to see him reprise his role. With Justice League's post-credits scene getting Lex more towards his comic-accurate look - and recruiting Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) for the Legion of Doom - audiences have yet to see that plotline officially come to fruition. In a recent interview with The National Arts and Culture, Eisenberg confirmed once again that he'd love to return to the role, but admitted that he doesn't know what DC's plans are for Lex in the future.

“Oh yeah, are you kidding? I would love it," Eisenberg revealed. "That’s the coolest role to play. I don’t even know if they know what they’re doing with the movies, but for me it was exhilarating. I would love to play that role forever. I have no knowledge about what they’re doing with it,” he says.

“You can do anything [with the character] and it’s right," Eisenberg continued. "You can be as funny, as dramatic, as crazed, as sensitive [as you want]. The character is open to any interpretation. It’s not a prescribed, acceptable role that the audience feels they have to like or see themselves in, so that’s the kind of freeing role that actors like. Will they let me do it again? I have no idea. But that’s the kind of thing I love.”

Eisenberg has been candid about his love for the Lex Luthor role in recent years, even hinting earlier this month that he is particularly drawn to playing a bad guy.

“Oh yeah, I would very much like to because it’s such a cool character,” Eisenberg said at the time. “Playing a villain in a superhero movie is the fun part. The good guys are fine, but the villains are the fun part because they get to be a little bit more flamboyant. Of course, the hero gets to, you know, survive. But, the villain has all the funny lines. I don’t know about the first part, but the second part is something that I could definitely be involved in, sure.”

Of course, with Man of Steel 2 never going beyond being "in the works" for several years now, there's no telling what the immediate future holds for Eisenberg's Lex.

Upcoming DC movies tentatively include Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

