Batman v Superman Fans Are Celebrating the Movie's Fourth Anniversary
The landscape of comic book movies has evolved quite a lot in recent years, but that isn't stopping fans from taking time to celebrate an old favorite. Exactly four years ago today, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice first debuted in theaters, bringing Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman together on the big screen for the first time. The film, which went on to make over $873 million at the worldwide box office, quickly gained a reputation for being one of the most polarizing comic book movies of all time, as audiences had a wide array of reactions to its plot and characterizations.
Even then, many regard BvS to be a definitive cult classic, one that had a profound impact on the comic book movie sphere going forward. While the original phase of DC movies that was set to spin out of it never fully came to fruition - something that still drives the "Snyder Cut" movement of fans - the fact that the film even existed at all still makes fans happy. The hashtag #BvS4Years became a trending topic on Wednesday, as DC fans took to social media to celebrate the film's anniversary, and highlight aspects of it that they particularly love. Here are some of our favorite responses.
High Praise
happy birthday to a visual masterpiece and underrated gem #BvS4Years pic.twitter.com/bTqLRaa8dL— David (@DavePalmer41) March 25, 2020
Goosebumps
How Many Good Guys Are Left? #ReleaseTheSnyderCut 🖤#Batfleck— DC Films (@DCFUnited) March 25, 2020
4 years of the masterpiece #BatmanvSuperman #BvS4Years
This is one of the most powerful scenes ever in a cbm pic.twitter.com/mkQeJXHVeN
Emotional
To say this movie means the world to me is an understatement. It gets better with every rewatch and I truly truly believe it’s one of the best CBMs ever released. I love it and I always will. #BvS4Years pic.twitter.com/MWd4KRiTQX— Skkrt Cobain (@nojuiceadriel) March 25, 2020
Nostalgic
It's been 4 years Warner Brothers! I want to see the sequel to my favorite film!#BvS4Years #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/hWWhJlE02X— Ben W 🐻 (@B_Dub3) March 25, 2020
Masterpiece
I will forever respect this masterpiece and all that it offers! #BvS4Years pic.twitter.com/hsMLstjPLc— Gary Mal (@Gavrielmal) March 25, 2020
Gorgeous
Happy 4 year anniversary to this visual masterpiece. #BvS4Years pic.twitter.com/PHNMOlltiJ— Alex ʬ⁸⁴ (@worldsofdceu) March 25, 2020
Iconic
“I'm older now than my father ever was. This may be the only thing I do that matters.” One of my all-time favorite scenes in any medium, ever. #BvS4Years pic.twitter.com/oi3hlh7Cte— xeno (@xenocide0909) March 24, 2020
Favorite
I don’t care about your opinions on this movie, but this is still one of my favorite CBM to this day. I didn’t know I needed a mistreated Superman and a broken Batman that much until I saw the movie. These are my favorite shots from the movie 🤍 #BvS4Years pic.twitter.com/sSKU6NghCJ— ˗ˏˋ𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒔𝒆𝒂ˊˎ˗ 🕊 (@MOODIIBUNNII) March 25, 2020
The Best
The best introduction to a character of all time (Wonder Woman).
The best live action Bruce Wayne yet.
The best interpretation of Superman yet. #BvS4Years pic.twitter.com/Sv0pYzOFNS— diana prince stan 💋 (@Mikey_Talks) March 25, 2020
Amazing
thank you zack snyder for giving me one of my favourite shots of wonder woman #BvS4Years pic.twitter.com/xUsBqCD2SQ— brandon ʬ⁸⁴ 142 (@clarksleague) March 25, 2020
