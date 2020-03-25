Batman v Superman Fans Are Celebrating the Movie's Fourth Anniversary

The landscape of comic book movies has evolved quite a lot in recent years, but that isn't stopping fans from taking time to celebrate an old favorite. Exactly four years ago today, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice first debuted in theaters, bringing Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman together on the big screen for the first time. The film, which went on to make over $873 million at the worldwide box office, quickly gained a reputation for being one of the most polarizing comic book movies of all time, as audiences had a wide array of reactions to its plot and characterizations.

Even then, many regard BvS to be a definitive cult classic, one that had a profound impact on the comic book movie sphere going forward. While the original phase of DC movies that was set to spin out of it never fully came to fruition - something that still drives the "Snyder Cut" movement of fans - the fact that the film even existed at all still makes fans happy. The hashtag #BvS4Years became a trending topic on Wednesday, as DC fans took to social media to celebrate the film's anniversary, and highlight aspects of it that they particularly love. Here are some of our favorite responses.