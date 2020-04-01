The CW Releases New DC's Stargirl Poster

✖

On Tuesday, DC Universe unveiled its new poster for the upcoming Stargirl series, but that wasn't the only new look at the eagerly anticipated DC Comics-inspired series fans got. The CW also debuted its own, all-new poster for the series giving fans the most stunning look yet at the face of a new generation of justice. While the DC Universe poster offered up a look at Stargirl and her team of young heroes, giving fans their first look at Wildcat, Hourman, and Doctor Mid-Nite, The CW's poster focused on Stargirl herself, all powered up with the Cosmic Staff.

As you can see for yourself in the image below, Stargirl will make her debut on The CW on Tuesday, May 19. The series will premiere the day before, Monday, May 18, on DC Universe in a unique arrangement.

(Photo: The CW)

Stargirl will follow Courtney (Brec Bassinger), a high school student whose life is turned upside when her mother remarries and moves them to Nebraska. More than that, there's her stepfather's connection to the Justice Society of America as her stepfather Pat Dugan? He was STRIPE, the sidekick to Starman. The series will take inspiration from the Stars and STRIPE comic, and according to co-creator and executive producer Geoff Johns will also have a tone similar to that of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing," Johns revealed in an interview last year. "And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting."

The series will also star Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/STRIPE, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Rex Tyler/Hourman, Brian Stapf as Ted Grant/Wildcat, Henry Thomas as Charles McNider/Doctor Midnight, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster, and Nelson Lee as Dragon King. The series joins both DC Universe's eclectic array of original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn, as well as The CW's roster of The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning.

