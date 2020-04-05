Cyborg Actor Ray Fisher Teases Future DC Movie Plans After Justice League

Justice League star Ray Fisher says there are "plans in the works" for Victor Stone, the living machine superhero known as Cyborg, to return to the DC Extended Universe. Since first appearing in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprising his role in 2017's Justice League — where Cyborg teamed with Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller) and a resurrected Superman (Henry Cavill) to save the world — Fisher has expressed his commitment to his DC Comics superhero role despite there being no announced plans for the character's future appearance outside of a never-made solo movie once set for release in April 2020.

"I know there are plans in the works," Fisher said during a Twitch stream. "How privy am I to those plans? I cannot say."

In 2018, after Joivan Wade was cast as another iteration of the character in DC Universe television series Doom Patrol, Fisher said he does not "have any intention" of exiting the Cyborg role.

Before the release of Justice League, producer Deborah Snyder in 2016 hinted Cyborg and Flash would join forces in the long-delayed Flash movie that changed creative teams before moving forward with Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson and IT director Andy Muschietti.

"One of the things is that we have so much technology, we as human beings are so dependant on technology, that the potential for Cyborg is almost limitless with what he could do," Fisher told ComicBook.com when asked about a Cyborg movie at the Aquaman premiere in December 2018. "We're talking about a guy who could, if he wanted to, could launch all the nukes with just a thought. He could stop all the cyber-terrorism in the world, if that was what his aim was because you don't have people running and knocking over banks the way they used to. You're not going and holding them up, you're getting on you're keyboard and you're handling it that way. I think to be able to see that shift and have it be a real world, in time view of where we're at in technology would be the most effective thing we could do."

Warner Bros. next releases Wonder Woman 1984 August 14, 2020, The Batman June 25, 2021, and the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad August 6, 2021.

