The Flash: Photo Tour of STAR Labs, CCPD, and More

It's definitely a bummer that in these difficult times, so much of our entertainment is on hold. With productions frozen in time, The CW's DC Comics adaptations have elected to take a long break between scheduled episodes, and that means that this week there is still no new episode of The Flash. We've decided to create a little fun, original content for The Flash fans, though, and dug through our archives to create a virtual set tour, where we can show off some photos and video from behind the scenes. We've got a few years of photos here, representing a few different storylines.

This season on The Flash, the season was more or less bifurcated into "pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths" and "post-Crisis" stories. The upside to that is that the novel coronavirus pandemic that has shut things down will have somewhat less impact on The Flash than on some other shows, since the first arc was finished and fans can get something of a complete story from the first half of the season, and the the Crisis.

Still, with a return looming for the Reverse-Flash, it seems like the stuff fans are missing so far will be pretty epic...when they can finally get back in front of the cameras to do it.

In the meantime, check out some photos and take a virtual stroll through Central City with us!