The Flash: Sue Dearbon Returns in So Long and Goodnight Photos

The CW has released photos for "So Long and Goodnight", the upcoming sixteenth episode of The Flash's sixth season which is set to air on April 22. The episode will see Team Flash deal with a new threat from the mysterious Black Hole organization when they target Joe (Jesse L. Martin) for assassination. The episode will also see the return of Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) who double-crossed Ralph earlier this season. Add do that the continuing issue of Barry (Grant Gustin) losing his powers due to the death of the Speed Force and the "Mirror Iris" dilemma that Team Flash isn't yet aware of and it's the recipe for an exciting episode well-suited for the show's much-anticipated return.

The Flash, like most of The CW's programming, has been on a bit of an unexpected hiatus due to production shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow will both return on Tuesday, April 22. Batwoman is set to return on Sunday, April 26, and Supergirl will return on May 3. At this point, it is unclear if there will be any additional delays. What is clear is that fans will be glad to see The Flash return -- and see how Barry and his allies handle one of their biggest challenges yet.

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below and read on for photos from the episode.

"So Long and Goodnight" — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE’S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound."