The Flash: Barry's Speed Runs Out in "So Long and Goodnight" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "So Long and Goodnight" the upcoming episode of The Flash currently scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 7. The episode will see the continuation of a new sort of crisis for Team Flash, that crisis being that Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed is running out thanks to the recent death of the Speed Force. The timing of Barry's power issue couldn't be worse, either, thanks to Black Hole threatening Joe's (Jesse L. Martin), and it's a situation that may push the speedster well past his limit.

In the preview, which you can check out in the video below. Barry's powers are definitely running out and if that wasn't stressful enough, Black Hole has sent Rag Doll after Joe meaning that Barry will need his speed in order to save his surrogate father. On top of all of that, there's also the continued issue of Iris (Candice Patton) being trapped in the Mirror Dimension though it appears she is starting to question what Eva (Efrat Dor) is really up to. It’s a question fans themselves likely have after this week’s “The Exorcism of Nash Wells” revealed that not only is Eva controlling Mirror Iris, she’s also controlling a Mirror Kamilla and the status of the real Kamilla remains unknown after she was shot with the mirror gun last week.

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

"So Long and Goodnight" — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE’S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound."

What do you think about Barry losing his speed? What do you think Eva is up to? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Flash will be on a brief hiatus and return on Tuesday, April 7 with "So Long and Goodnight".

